Victor Reacts: Kamala Unburdened By What Has Been? (VIDEO)

Is this what Kamala Harris means when she says “what can be unburdened by what has been?” It looks like dirt on Kamala Harris is being mysteriously erased.

The Gateway Pundit reported,

GovTrack, which purports to track “the U.S. Congress to make our government more open and accessible,” has apparently ‘disappeared’ Kamala Harris’s 2019 page, which ranked her as the most liberal senator out of 100.

The now-missing page shows data from Harris’s time in the Senate and compared to other senators. The analysis shows in 2019, Harris was the least likely to cosign on bipartisan legislation, missed 61.9% of votes, held the fewest committee positions, and ranked second from last in getting sponsored bills out of committee.

The organization claims the erasure is due to a change in how they report information and directs users to a new watered-down page that makes finding her liberal ranking more difficult.

The move from GovTrack comes on the heels of increased attempts by the media to rewrite Harris’s disastrous record.

The Gateway Pundit reported that an Axios writer tried to claim that Harris was never named ‘Border Czar.’