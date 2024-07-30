Victor Reacts: Kamala Harris Sounds Like Such a Lovely Person! (VIDEO)

When Kamala Harris was the Attorney General of California, she allegedly ordered the interns not to look her in the eyes!

The Gateway Pundit reported,

A letter penned in November 2019 by the father of a Kamala Harris intern is making the rounds again. This California Democrat reported how Kamala Harris throws “f-bombs” around all day and berates her staff. The father also said his son the intern was told to never look Kamala in the eye. This privilege was reserved for senior staffers.

The Union.com reported:

Gregory had an eye-opening experience in Kamala Harris’ office that none of us expected. For his sake, the month could not pass quickly enough. Needless to say, he was delighted to work in Feinstein’s office for the rest of the summer. Four short episodes I would like to share of his month-long internship for Kamala Harris: Senator Harris vocally throws around “F-bombs” and other profanity constantly in her berating of staff and others. The staff is in complete fear of her and she uses her profanity throughout the day. As Attorney General, Senator Harris instructed her entire staff to stand every morning as she entered the office and say, “Good Morning General.” Never once during the month-long internship did Harris introduce herself to our son (as he was only in an office with 20 paid employees) and staff was too intimidated by her to introduce him. The only acknowledgment was a form letter of “thanks” signed by Harris given to him on his last day of service. Gregory was also given instructions to never address Harris nor look her in the eye as that privilege was only allowed to senior staff members.

Kamala sure sounds like a lovely person to work for.

But hey it could have been worse, her interns could have been treated like the California prisoners that Harris’ office fought to keep in prison as cheap labor.