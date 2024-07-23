US Anthem-Kneeler and China Lackey LeBron James Picked to Carry US Flag at Olympics – Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark, Whose All-Star Team Just Defeated the Women’s Olympic Team Will Be Left at Home

by
LeBron James and his teammates kneel for the National Anthem during an NBA game.

LeBron James is famous not only for his outstanding play in the NBA but also for his far left politics and China coddling.

In 2020, LeBron James led a group of NBA players to demand the league promote far-left socialist policies, establish a social justice coalition, and convert arenas into voting locations.

This was after the players met earlier with Barack Obama.

LeBron James also famously sided with the Chinese Communists in their takeover of Hong Kong. Today Hong Kong has lost its democratic rights and is fully a puppet affiliate of the Communist regime.

Despite his far-left antics, On Monday Lebron James was named the male athlete who will carry the United States flag at the Olympics opening ceremony this Friday.

Mao tse Tung would be proud.

Catturd weighed in.

Meanwhile, the WNBA and women’s basketball refused to let Caitlin Clark play this year on the Olympic Team.

This is despite the fact that Clark is leading ALL WNBA OLYMPIC TEAM GUARDS in nearly every stat this season as a rookie.

Caitlin Clark continues to break WNBA records nearly every time she sets foot on court.

And last weekend, Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Arike Ogunbawale, and the WNBA All-Stars defeated the US Women’s Olympic Teamhandily on Saturday night.

Clark set a record for most assists for a rookie guard. Here is one play where Clark and Reese schooled the two stars of the Olympic Team.

Clark drove around top guard Sabrina Ionescu and Brittney Griner before dishing the ball off to Angel Reese. Clark put on a clinic.

The WNBA brass decided to keep her at home this year. This is despite Clark being the most popular women’s basketball player in history.
The world awaited Caitlin’s debut – but the women at the WNBA said ‘no.’

So America will send its second best team to the Olympics this year. What idiots. We won’t be watching.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.