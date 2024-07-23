US Anthem-Kneeler and China Lackey LeBron James Picked to Carry US Flag at Olympics – Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark, Whose All-Star Team Just Defeated the Women’s Olympic Team Will Be Left at Home

LeBron James is famous not only for his outstanding play in the NBA but also for his far left politics and China coddling.

In 2020, LeBron James led a group of NBA players to demand the league promote far-left socialist policies, establish a social justice coalition, and convert arenas into voting locations.

This was after the players met earlier with Barack Obama.

LeBron James also famously sided with the Chinese Communists in their takeover of Hong Kong. Today Hong Kong has lost its democratic rights and is fully a puppet affiliate of the Communist regime.

Despite his far-left antics, On Monday Lebron James was named the male athlete who will carry the United States flag at the Olympics opening ceremony this Friday.

Just a kid from Akron leading his country at the Olympic Opening Ceremony. @KingJames x #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/bcvcVj6o9U — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 22, 2024

Mao tse Tung would be proud.

Catturd weighed in.

Having anti-America, kneeling, China-owned LeBron James carrying the American flag during the opening ceremonies at the Olympics is an automatic boycott for me. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 23, 2024

Meanwhile, the WNBA and women’s basketball refused to let Caitlin Clark play this year on the Olympic Team.

This is despite the fact that Clark is leading ALL WNBA OLYMPIC TEAM GUARDS in nearly every stat this season as a rookie.

Caitlin Clark continues to break WNBA records nearly every time she sets foot on court.

And last weekend, Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Arike Ogunbawale, and the WNBA All-Stars defeated the US Women’s Olympic Team – handily on Saturday night.

Clark set a record for most assists for a rookie guard. Here is one play where Clark and Reese schooled the two stars of the Olympic Team.

Clark drove around top guard Sabrina Ionescu and Brittney Griner before dishing the ball off to Angel Reese. Clark put on a clinic.

Caitlin Clark ➡️ Angel Reese during the WNBA All-Star game. I wonder what the world would be like if there wasn’t a race baiting media pushing constant divisiveness. pic.twitter.com/gAb4C36jrb — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) July 21, 2024

The WNBA brass decided to keep her at home this year. This is despite Clark being the most popular women’s basketball player in history.

The world awaited Caitlin’s debut – but the women at the WNBA said ‘no.’

So America will send its second best team to the Olympics this year. What idiots. We won’t be watching.