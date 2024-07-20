Update on J6 Political Prisoner Jake Lang-Today Is Day 33 Of Jake Being Held In Solitary Confinement!

J6 political prisoner Jake Lang’s social media team released an update on Jake on Friday and his 32nd day in solitary confinement.

Jake went on a hunger strike to try to attract attention to the horrific treatment prisoners are being held in.

Update below:

On Wednesday Jake’s Father Drove Down To The Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center For A Visit With Jake. After They Made Him Wait For Four Hours For The Visit, They Decided To Tell Him Visitations Were Cancelled For The Day And He Would Not Be Able To See Him!

WHY Were They Cancelled? Because An Inmate Had Just Been Murdered In The Facility!!

This Is Now The Second Murder At Brooklyn MDC In The Last Two Months!!!

Wednesday July 17, 2024 —> New York Times

June 07, 2024 —> NY Daily News

In An Article Released June 24,2024 An Inmate Discusses The Conditions In The Brooklyn Jail And States “these knives are six, nine inches long sometimes, you know, homemade with materials from the steel walls. It’s very violent. There’s stabbings, there’s stabbings at least a couple times a week.” —> NY1

In January 2024, “A federal judge, citing complaints of dreadful conditions, near perpetual lockdowns and grave staffing shortages in a long-troubled federal jail in Brooklyn, refused to order a man convicted in a drug case to be sent there while awaiting sentencing in March.” —> New York Times

In March 2024 it was reported “The MDC had begun serving maggot-infested food in the SHU [segregated housing unit] —> Yahoo News

M.D.C Brooklyn is “an overcrowded, understaffed and neglected federal jail that is hell on earth.”

Jake’s Family And I Are Extremely Concerned For His Health, Safety And Well Being In That Prison!

Please ACT on behalf of our beloved J6 political prisoners :

1. Pray that God saves them like Jesus saved President Trump

2. Call the NY U.S Marshals! They should be providing safe, secure and humane custody for these inmates!

Vincent F. DeMarco- (718) 260-0400

3. Send your congressman and senators this post. Tag them in this!! Post on their FB and Instagram. Email and call their local offices.

ONE OF THESE CONGRESSMAN NEEDS TO BE THE WARRIOR AND CHAMPION THESE MEN ARE DESPERATELY WAITING FOR!!

4. Above all, pray! God will make a way!

God bless and keep safe all the abused and tortured prisoners of the BOP and the J6 hostages of the Biden regime!