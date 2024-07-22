UPDATE: Biden’s X Banner Changes to “Harris For President”

As The Gateway Pundit reported on Sunday, President Joe Biden has dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him as the Democratic Presidential nominee.

On Monday morning, Joe Biden’s X Account which previously had a banner that had a “Biden Harris” logo has been changed to “Harris for President” and contains a link to KamalaHarris.com.

The new logo’s fast appearance shows that Biden and Harris’ team were planning for Biden to drop out before Sunday.

Biden’s campaign’s X account was also deleted.

BREAKING @Bidenhq has deleted their X account. pic.twitter.com/l2p2k6pSyQ — American AF (@iAnonPatriot) July 22, 2024

Biden’s campaign’s X account has now been rebranded to “KamalaHQ”.

The Biden campaign’s official account, Biden-Harris HQ, has officially rebranded to Kamala HQ with a ‘brat’ theme. pic.twitter.com/xy4FhdE5h7 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 22, 2024

Per Time:

Shortly after Biden’s dramatic announcement, the @BidenHQ official campaign account on X converted to @KamalaHQ, and it has already fully embraced Harris’ internet appeal, which some observers believe could be a meaningful gamechanger in the election.

Biden’s official site has also been updated.

Biden’s website now reads “I am endorsing Kamala Harris to be our next President of the United States.”

The site continues, “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”