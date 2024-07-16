UFC’s Dana White Speaks Out After Attempted Assassination of President Trump: “This Guy is the Legitimate, Ultimate American Badass of All Time” (Video)

Passionate and loyal Trump supporter Dana White, President of UFC, joined Pat McAfee to discuss the failed assassination attempt on President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

The tragic event took the life of Trump supporter Corey Comperatore, and left others battling for their lives.

McAfee asked, “How is he? And what does your week look like? And was there ever a thought of him going to UFC Denver?”

White replied, “No, he was never going to UFC Denver. I was on a plane to Italy, so he wouldn’t go to the UFC unless I was there, number one.”

“Number two, I’ve been saying this forever about this guy. He is one of the toughest, most resilient human beings that I have ever met in my life. And let me tell you what, everybody wants to act like a tough guy, right? Everybody wants to act like a tough guy. Well, Well, when the sh** goes down, you find out who tough guys are and who tough guys are not.”

“This guy is the legitimate, ultimate American badass of all time.”

“The guy takes a shot at him He goes down, he stands up, and then he starts chatting to the crowd, fight, fight, fight. I literally was blown away. I called him…as soon as I landed, I called him and he answered, and he was already home from the hospital.”

“When we talked for 30 minutes, Pat, I’m telling you, I have never known a human being like this in my life. He’s literally one of the toughest, most badass guys of all time. Listen, you don’t like him. You can say whatever you want about him.”

“It is undebatable now. Literally, undebatable. This sniper tried to take a shot at him and missed him by a millimeter. A bullet through the ear.”

“I had a buddy in Boston when we grew up, and a bunch of guys tried to kill him one night outside of a bar. And he was never the same again. He was never the same. He literally moved out of South Boston and went down South Shore and was never the same again mentally after that happened to him.”

“This guy is almost 80 years old. The guy tried to blow his head off. And to have the reaction that he did when he got up, this guy has been a friend of mine for 25 years. He’s one of the greatest human beings I’ve ever an unbelievable friend, and he is forever now the ultimate American badass. That picture that you just showed will go down in history 100 years after we’re dead.”

Watch: