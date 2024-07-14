UFC Fighter Gives Trump Shoutout Following a Failed Assassination Attempt (VIDEO)

UFC fighter Evan Elder also gave a shoutout to Donald Trump after Trump survived an assassination attempt at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

President Trump was shot at during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Trump was grazed by a bullet in his right ear. Despite being injured, as he was whisked away, Trump managed to raise his fist defiantly and shout “f*ck” towards the crowd.

“I heard they just tried to whack my boy Trump. I’m glad that man’s OK. Long live Trump, let’s go baby, Trump 2024!”

Donald Trump is already getting shoutouts on the UFC broadcast after the assassination attempt#UFCDenver pic.twitter.com/haok59M8tk — OOC MMA (@oocmma) July 13, 2024

President Donald Trump is rumored to attend tonight’s UFC fight, just hours after surviving an assassination attempt. There is no official confirmation yet, and it’s uncertain if his doctors will allow him to attend.

Rumor has it President Trump might go to the UFC fight tonight. That would be so badass and typical of our warrior President! pic.twitter.com/fhGjx8uVld — Lisa Mei (@TheNotoriousLMC) July 14, 2024

BREAKING: President Trump will be at tonight’s UFC fight — Andrew McCarthy (@AMcCarthyNY) July 13, 2024

Seeing reports that President Trump will be at tonight’s UFC fight with Dana White. Warrior spirit. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 14, 2024