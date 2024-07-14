UFC Fighter Gives Trump Shoutout Following a Failed Assassination Attempt (VIDEO)

UFC fighter Evan Elder also gave a shoutout to Donald Trump after Trump survived an assassination attempt at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
President Trump was shot at during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.
Trump was grazed by a bullet in his right ear. Despite being injured, as he was whisked away, Trump managed to raise his fist defiantly and shout “f*ck” towards the crowd.
“I heard they just tried to whack my boy Trump. I’m glad that man’s OK. Long live Trump, let’s go baby, Trump 2024!”
WATCH:
Donald Trump is already getting shoutouts on the UFC broadcast after the assassination attempt#UFCDenver pic.twitter.com/haok59M8tk
— OOC MMA (@oocmma) July 13, 2024
WATCH:
Rumor has it President Trump might go to the UFC fight tonight. That would be so badass and typical of our warrior President! pic.twitter.com/fhGjx8uVld
— Lisa Mei (@TheNotoriousLMC) July 14, 2024
BREAKING: President Trump will be at tonight’s UFC fight
— Andrew McCarthy (@AMcCarthyNY) July 13, 2024
Seeing reports that President Trump will be at tonight’s UFC fight with Dana White.
Warrior spirit.
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 14, 2024
BREAKING: President Trump announces he will be at tonight’s UFC fight pic.twitter.com/Y8wI7cCbV4
— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 14, 2024