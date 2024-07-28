Trump Teases Billy Ray Cyrus About Daughter Miley at Bitcoin Conference: ‘How Did You Get Such a Liberal Daughter?’ (VIDEO)

Former President Donald Trump took a light-hearted jab at Billy Ray Cyrus over his famously liberal pop star daughter, Miley Cyrus, while speaking at the Bitcoin conference on Saturday.

Trump was the keynote speaker at the Bitcoin 2024 Conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

During his speech, Trump pointed out that Billy Ray Cyrus, a conservative, was in attendance. The country superstar recently performed at the funeral for Corey Comperatore, the Trump supporter who was killed in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13 when an assassin shot and tried to kill the former president.

“Billy Ray Cyrus is here, where is Billy Ray, he’s around here someplace,” Trump said, before praising him for performing at the funeral.

Trump said that he had spoken to Cyrus and asked him how he ended up with such a liberal daughter, drawing laughter from the audience.

“He’s a conservative guy. I said, ‘How did you get such a liberal daughter?’ How had that happened, Billy Ray?’”

Donald Trump shades Miley Cyrus during live speech: “Billy Ray Cyrus is here and he’s great. He’s a conservative guy. I said, how did you get such a liberal daughter? How did that happen?” pic.twitter.com/mX1KsNUzNS — Miley Cyrus Updates (@MileyCyrusBz) July 27, 2024

Billy Ray Cyrus’ reaction was not caught on camera.

His daughter Miley has been an extremely outspoken advocate for liberal causes, especially abortion.

The pop singer and former Disney star had previously vowed to leave the country if Trump was elected but later changed her mind.