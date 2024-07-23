Trump Responds After Secret Service Director Resigns: “The Biden/Harris Admininstration Did Not Properly Protect Me”

by

President Trump has responded to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle’s official resignation.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned on Tuesday, just one day after Congress grilled her over the Secret Service’s abysmal security preparation at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where President Trump was shot, and Corey Comperatore was killed.

Trump, in a statement released on Truth Social just minutes after Cheattle’s resignation, wrote, “The Biden/Harris Administration did not properly protect me, and I was forced to take a bullet for Democracy.”

“IT WAS MY GREAT HONOR TO DO SO!” added Trump.

LOOK:

Don Jr. also made a statement on Cheatle’s resignation and wrote, “Now she leaves in disgrace instead of just incompetence… I guess it’s a start.”

Cheatle resigned on Tuesday in an email sent to Secret Service staff, writing, “I take full responsibility for the security lapse.”

“In light of recent events, it is with a heavy heart that I have made the difficult decision to step down as your director,” added Cheatle.

READ:

BREAKING: Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle Resigns

Photo of author
Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.