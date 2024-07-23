Trump Responds After Secret Service Director Resigns: “The Biden/Harris Admininstration Did Not Properly Protect Me”

President Trump has responded to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle’s official resignation.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned on Tuesday, just one day after Congress grilled her over the Secret Service’s abysmal security preparation at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where President Trump was shot, and Corey Comperatore was killed.

Trump, in a statement released on Truth Social just minutes after Cheattle’s resignation, wrote, “The Biden/Harris Administration did not properly protect me, and I was forced to take a bullet for Democracy.”

“IT WAS MY GREAT HONOR TO DO SO!” added Trump.

( Donald J. Trump – Jul 23, 2024, 10:32 AM ET ) The Biden/Harris Administration did not properly protect me, and I was forced to take a bullet for Democracy. IT WAS MY GREAT HONOR TO DO SO! pic.twitter.com/DuXzhaHSfa — Donald J. Trump TRUTH POSTS (@TruthTrumpPosts) July 23, 2024

Don Jr. also made a statement on Cheatle’s resignation and wrote, “Now she leaves in disgrace instead of just incompetence… I guess it’s a start.”

Now she leaves in disgrace instead of just incompetence… I guess it’s a start. https://t.co/ZxZe0l5ZUU — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 23, 2024

Cheatle resigned on Tuesday in an email sent to Secret Service staff, writing, “I take full responsibility for the security lapse.”

“In light of recent events, it is with a heavy heart that I have made the difficult decision to step down as your director,” added Cheatle.

