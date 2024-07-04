Trump Releases Independence Day Message Blasting the ‘Highly Incapable’ Biden and ‘Potential Challenger’ Harris

In a fiery Independence Day message, former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to blast Joe Biden and potential Democrat challenger, Kamala Harris.

“Happy Fourth of July to all, including to our highly incapable ‘President,’ who uses Prosecutors to go after his Political Opponent, who choked like a dog during the Debate but tried to pretend it was ‘International Travel’ (only 12 days rest!) and, when that gig was up, he blamed it on a ‘cold.’ Therefore, why would anyone say he’s cognitively challenged?” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

It should be noted that Biden blamed his poor presidential debate performance on international travel, despite spending a full week at Camp David before the debate.

Also, the Biden campaign informed reporters midway through Thursday night’s presidential debate in Atlanta that Joe Biden has been sick with a cold for the past several days.

Biden spent the past week in seclusion at the presidential retreat Camp David, Maryland where he underwent debate prep with a team of sixteen aides who had him practice standing for ninety-minute sessions.

No pictures or video was released by team Biden while he was hidden from the press and public.

The first time Biden was seen was when he flew Marine One from Camp David to Joint Base Andrews just outside the nation’s capital Thursday afternoon to board Air Force One for the flight to Atlanta.

The former President did not stop at Biden. He also took aim at Kamala Harris. Trump sarcastically referred to her as a “highly talented” politician. He added a jab about her mentorship under Willie Brown of San Francisco.

“Also, respects to our potentially new Democrat Challenger, Laffin’ Kamala Harris. She did poorly in the Democrat Nominating process, starting out at Number Two, and ending up defeated and dropping out, even before getting to Iowa, but that doesn’t mean she’s not a “highly talented” politician! Just ask her Mentor, the Great Willie Brown of San Francisco,” Trump wrote.

Trump also called out “Deranged Biden Prosecutor” Jack Smith. Trump suggested that Smith’s efforts will never be enough to support “Crooked Joe.”

“Someone else that I have to compliment is a Deranged Biden Prosecutor named Jack Smith, who has become a Legend in his own mind for all of those cases he has lost. The Corrupt Prosecutors are working hard for Crooked Joe, but it will never be enough — MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Screenshot: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

 

