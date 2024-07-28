Trump Joins J.D. Vance and Endorses Blake Masters in Arizona Primary

Former President Donald Trump has joined his running mate J.D. Vance and endorsed Blake Masters in his Arizona congressional primary.

On Saturday evening, Trump offered a rare dual endorsement for both Masters and Abe Hamadeh.

The primary is a six-way race featuring former U.S. Rep. Trent Franks, state Sen. Anthony Kern, Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma, and Patrick Briody — but Masters and Hamadeh are currently ahead of the pack by a wide margin.

In his post, Trump wrote, “We have a very important Republican Primary Election on Tuesday for Arizona’s 8th Congressional District, with two spectacular America First Candidates.”

“Blake Masters is a very successful businessman, and an incredibly strong supporter of our Movement to Make America Great Again – He is smart and tough! Likewise, Abe Hamadeh, a Veteran, former prosecutor, and fearless fighter for Election Integrity, has been with me all the way!”

The Republican presidential nominee concluded, “In Congress, we need a true Warrior who will work tirelessly with us to Grow our Economy, Stop Inflation, Secure our Border, End Migrant Crime, Support our Great Military/Vets, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment – They will both be spectacular, and I’m pleased to announce that both Blake Masters and Abe Hamadeh have my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Congressman of Arizona’s 8th Congressional District — THEY WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!”

Blake responded to the endorsement by telling Gateway Pundit, “I’m thrilled to have President Trump’s endorsement and the momentum in the race. I’m the only candidate endorsed by both President Trump and our next Vice President, JD Vance. The Trump-Vance ticket knows I’m the real America First conservative in the race, and I believe the voters of Arizona’s 8th District know that too.”

Trump endorsed Hamadeh back in December, and it is unclear what made him switch it up and endorse Masters as well.

Blake is a Conservative, America First Republican who has vowed to protect the border and help fix the economy. He has vowed to protect the First and Second Amendments and “fight to protect the first unalienable right in our Declaration: Life. The unborn cannot speak for themselves, so we must speak for them. My faith, my family, and all of my life’s experiences teach me this. We must fight the culture of death and build a country that sees the intrinsic value of every life.”

Hamadeh was born to parents who were in the US illegally and has previously expressed support for mass amnesty — including defending the Schumer-backed “Gang of 8” amnesty bill, which passed the Senate in June 2013 but failed to pass the House. He has also claimed to be pro-life, but has a history of supporting abortion access.

While speaking at a forum in Sun City on February 20, 2024, Abe said that abortion regulation should be “left to the states” and that the federal government should not impose restrictions.

According to the poll conducted by Fabrizio, Lee & Associates earlier this month, Masters is polling at 27 percent, while Hamadeh is second with 26 percent. Ben Toma is third with 17 percent, and Trent Franks is fourth with 16 percent.

It’s so funny to see opponents pushing fake polls, as if they’re fooling anyone but themselves. Here’s a *real* poll from July 11 by President Trump’s pollster. The truth is this race is close, and I’ve got the momentum. pic.twitter.com/w7HRRy9F4I — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) July 20, 2024

Most Franks voters favor Masters over Hamadeh as their second choice should he drop out of the race. Masters would also absorb more of Toma’s voters than Hamadeh would.

Masters and Hamadeh are competing for the seat currently held by Republican Rep. Debbie Lesko, who has announced that she will not seek re-election.

The district is heavily red, and the primary winner will likely win the Congressional seat in November.