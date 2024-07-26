Trump Crushes Democrats on Future Debate Schedule: “There Is a Strong Sense by Many in Democrat Party – Namely Barack Hussein Obama – That Kamala Harris is a Marxist Fraud”

Now that Old Joe Biden withdrew from the 2024 presidential race due to his ailing mental state, Democrats are proposing more debates against President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump already knocked one Democrat candidate out of the race. He now has an opportunity to take out their next candidate.

But Trump is not so eager to make plans to debate Miss Word Salad Kamala Harris. He’s not even sure she will be the Democrat candidate!

The Trump campaign released a statement on Thursday that was one for the history books.

Responding to the scheduling of a future debate, the Trump camp said this:

“Given the continued political chaos surrounding Crooked Joe Biden and the Democrat Party, general election debate details cannot be finalized until Democrats formally decide on their nominee. There is a strong sense by many in the Democrat Party – namely Barack Hussein Obama – that Kamala Harris is a Marxist fraud who cannot beat President Trump, and they are still holding out for someone “better.” Therefore, it would be inappropriate to schedule things with Harris because Democrats very well could still change their minds.”

That was just Epic!