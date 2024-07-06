Trump Campaign Releases List: “50 Times Democrats Lied About Biden’s Cognitive Decline” …Now They Should Post a List for the Media!

by
Joe Biden broke the internet when he stumbled through the presidential debate against President Donald Trump.

The Donald J. Trump Campaign released a list on Friday of “50 Times Democrats Lied About Biden’s Cognitive Decline.”

They all lied to the American public.  They knew they were lying.

And they put this country in danger in their quest for power.

For 3½ years, Democrats have lied to the American people about Crooked Joe Biden’s obvious cognitive decline. Now, in a desperate and futile attempt to protect themselves from the wrath of voters this November, they are changing tune and coming to grips with reality. It’s too little, too late.

The destruction and chaos created by the Biden administration isn’t just on Crooked Joe — it’s on the entire Democrat Party.

In 126 days, the American people will remember these lies from Democrats that have enabled historic inflation, allowed the invasion of our country by millions of unvetted illegals, resulted in skyrocketing crime, and compromised America’s national security.

 

 

  • REP. DEBBIE DINGELL: Biden is “energizing”… “and there’s nobody better than Joe Biden.”

 

  • REP. ILHAN OMAR: It’s “very clear” he has “the energy and the ability.”

 

  • REP. JIM CLYBURN: “No one is better equipped” than Joe Biden. “He has the experience. He has the wisdom. He has the demeanor.”

 

  • REP. MARY PELTOLA: “Biden’s mental acuity is very, very on. He’s one of the smartest, sharpest people I’ve met in D.C.”

 

 

  • REP. SUSAN WILD: “He’s very sharp, no memory issues, and his only stumbling is when he trips over words.”

 

  • REP. ANNIE KUSTER: “It’s like, ‘No, he’s fine.’ Most people don’t get an hour with him. He’s sharp. He’s doing fine.”

 

 

 

  • REP. PAT RYAN: The Hur Report is “total bullshit. A political hack job.”

 

 

 

 

 

  • REP. SUSAN WILD: “I am hoping to see President Biden look strong and competent, which I believe he is.”

 

 

 

  • REP. JAMIE RASKIN: Joe Biden was “completely lucid and recalling stories from many years ago.”

 

 

  • REP. DONALD NORCROSS: “Can you ask for any more experience? I think he’s the right guy at the right time.”

 

 

  • SEN. CHRIS MURPHY: “There are literally thousands of people alive in this nation today because Joe Biden is incredibly competent, and he’s incredibly effective.”

 

 

 

  • SEN. BOB CASEY: There is “no question” Biden is prepared to do the job “today” and “would be if reelected.”

 

 

  • SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR: “I was with the president for over an hour … he was focused, his recall was good!”

 

 

  • SEN. ALEX PADILLA: “Not only is he fit to do the job, he’s done a hell of a damn job.”

 

 

 

  • GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM: “I’ve seen him up close, I’ve seen him from afar, but here’s my point: It’s because of his age that he’s been so successful.”

 

  • GOV. TIM WALZ: It’s “ageism” for Americans to be concerned about Biden’s age and stamina.

 

 

 

  • DR. JILL: “Joe is 81, that’s true, but he’s 81 doing more in an hour than most people do in a day.”

 

  • VP KAMALA: I’m not lying. I’m telling you a fact. Of course, I would tell the American public if there was a problem.

 

  • VP KAMALA: “I spend a lot of time with Joe Biden … This is someone who is tireless in terms of working…”

 

  • VP KAMALA: “The way that the president’s demeanor in that report was characterized could not be more wrong on the facts.”

 

  • RON KLAIN: ‘I think his fitness, his vigor, is beyond question.’

 

  • DR. FAUCI: He asks probing questions. He’s right on point on things.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  • UNNAMED BIDEN ADVISOR: Biden “works out several days a week” and “he’s in better physical shape than he was 15, 20 years ago.”

 

Dylan Johnson

Deputy Director of Communications

Donald J. Trump for President 2024, Inc.

Follow @TrumpWarRoom | @RealDylanMO

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.