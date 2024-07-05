Trump Attorneys Accuse Jack Smith of Concealing FBI Emails Related to Mar-a-Lago Raid

President Trump’s lawyers this week accused Jack Smith of concealing FBI emails related to the August 2022 Mar-a-Lago raid.

Biden’s FBI raided Mar-a-Lago in August 2022 and seized boxes of records from Trump’s Florida estate.

Machine-gun-toting agents descended on Mar-a-Lago in August 2022 and by November Biden’s DOJ appointed a special counsel to investigate the documents stored at the Florida residence.

Jack Smith’s office has only produced a handful of August 2022 FBI emails related to the Mar-a-Lago raid. Trump’s attorneys believe the DOJ and FBI are concealing communications.

In a motion filed on Monday, Trump’s attorneys said the Special Counsel’s office only “recently produced a handful of August 2022 FBI emails that do not appear to have been included in the FBI’s case files. Evidence that agents sent substantive messages about the investigation that they failed to upload to the case file necessitates custodian-level reviews of all of their electronic communications (including on personal devices),” Trump’s lawyers wrote.

No SCOTUS bombshells this am but there's a new filing by Trump in docs case related to malfeasance in the FBI raid and investigation. It appears Jack Smith only recently turned over some FBI emails about the raid. Defense suspects there are more comms that the special counsel is… pic.twitter.com/hHufQZgGno — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) July 2, 2024

Additionally, it appears Special Counsel Jack Smith is conducting an internal inquiry into the mishandling of seized Mar-a-Lago documents.

Also appears Jack Smith is conducting an internal inquiry into the mishandling of evidence seized during MAL raid. This is central to Trump's pending motion to dismiss based on "spoliation" of evidence. Seems major. pic.twitter.com/Bqz8SzY0X2 — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) July 2, 2024

Jack Smith’s classified documents case is currently on hold while Judge Aileen Cannon holds evidentiary hearings.

Last week Judge Aileen Cannon granted Trump’s request for a hearing on whether Jack Smith’s prosecutors improperly breached Trump’s attorney-client privilege.

Jack Smith used a DC grand jury – and a radical Marxist Obama-appointed DC judge (Beryl Howell) in the classified docs case before quietly roving down to Florida to file the charges.

Judge Howell flipped Trump’s own lawyer Eric Corcoran into a witness when she obliterated Trump’s attorney-client privilege in a ruling.



Judge Cannon granted a hearing on whether Jack Smith improperly pierced through Trump privileged conversations with his lawyer.

