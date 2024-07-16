Trump Announces First Rally with VP Nominee J.D. Vance Will Take Place in Michigan on Saturday

President Donald Trump has announced his first rally with Vice-President nominee J.D. Vance will take place on Saturday in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

This will also be the first rally since the failed assassination attempt against the President at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

The event will take place at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids beginning at 5:00 pm.

A statement from the Trump campaign said:

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America and Vice Presidential Nominee Senator JD Vance, will deliver remarks at a Rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at 5:00PM EDT. This will be President Trump andSenator Vance’s first rally after officially accepting the Republican Nomination for President and Vice President of The United States of America. The people of Michigan have suffered greatly thanks to crooked Joe Biden’s falled policies. With inflation in Michigan at almost 20%, familles are paying $980 more per month for everyday goods. If Biden is reelected, his proposed tax hikes will cost the average taxpayer in Michigan an additional $2,054 per year in taxes. Joe Biden’s open border and pro-criminal policies are putting the great people of Michigan in danger as the Fentanyl Epidemic results in a staggering 31% Increase in opioid overdose deaths. Hard-working Michiganders are paying the ultimate price for Joe Biden’s woke agenda. Joe Biden’s failed policies have left a path of death, and destruction in Michigan. President Trump will ease the financial pressures placed on households and re-establish law and order in Michigan! We can Make America Great Again by tackling lawlessness head-on, ceasing the endless flow of illegal immigrants across our southern border, and reversing the detrimental effects inflation by restoring the American people’s wealth.

You can register for tickets here.