Totally Normal: Jill Biden Campaigns in Three States in One Day While Joe Biden Makes a Morning Call, Then Blocks Out His Calendar and Takes the Rest of the Day Off

Joe Biden called into Morning Joe on Monday morning.  It was another disastrous ‘appearance.’

Joe Biden started screaming like a lunatic.

All of that screaming must have been exhausting because Old Joe decided to take the rest of the day off.

Here is Joe’s Monday schedule:

Meanwhile, Shadow President Jill Biden hit the campaign trail on Monday with events in three states.

Dr. Jill held rallies in North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

She left the kid sniffer at home.

Dr. Jill told the Democrat crowd at one stop, “He’s all in!” Actually, he was sleeping at home.

Don’t be fooled. This is completely normal. The legacy media completely supports this.

Jill’s not ready to give up her presidency.

It can be recalled that hedge fund owner Doug Kass, a prominent Democratic figure with insider knowledge, claimed Jill Biden is insistent about Joe Biden running for re-election, causing tension within his own campaign.

