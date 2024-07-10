Top Neurologist Tells NBC Biden Has ‘Classic Features’ of Parkinsons Disease: ‘I Could Diagnose Him From Across The Mall’ (VIDEO)

The bad news about Joe Biden’s physical and medical condition keeps coming thick and fast.

Dr. Tom Pitts, a top neurologist who once worked at Columbia University, has told NBC that old Joe has classic features of Parkinsons disease and that his condition is obvious to anyone with expertise such conditions.

Here is a transcript of the exchange:

HOST: So my first question to you is as someone who is a neurologist what you have seen from the president over the last two years, what you saw at the debate, the last few interviews, the way he speaks the way he walks have you noticed anything that gives you a red flag as a doctor? PITTS: It’s ironic because he has the classic features of neurodegeneration, word-finding difficulties, and that’s not, oh, I couldn’t find the word, that’s from degeneration of the word retrieval area. HOST: He also has overcome studding could that be part of that to? PITTS: No this is not a palate issue or a speech discrepancy. Especially with the low voice he said it was a cold, Hypophonia, a small monotone voice over time is a hallmark of Parkinson. I could have diagnosed him from across the mall. He definitely has it. The problem is when you look at his situation, you can’t say, oh, I know for a fact that because he didn’t retrieve the word, he didn’t know what he wanted to say and that’s why both him and Trump should take the four hour neuropsychological testing which is the hallmark test for cognitive performance.

Watch the exchange below:

The comments come aimd reports that the White House was repeatedly visited by a Parkinsons specialist, indicating that Biden is likely suffering from the disease.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurological disorder caused by the loss of dopamine-producing neurons in the brain. It primarily affects movement, leading to symptoms like tremors, muscle rigidity, slow movement (bradykinesia), and impaired balance and coordination.

Speculation about Biden’s political future has been widespread since his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump last month.

However, the 81-year-old continues to resist calls to step aside while White House officials insist he is in great mental and physical condition.