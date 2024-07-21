THEY KEEP CHANGING THEIR STORY: Feds Now Say a Local Sniper Also Shot at Crooks After He Started Firing on President Trump — This Only Took a Week to Report? (VIDEO)

Fox News reported on Saturday – one full week after a would-be assassin shot President Donald Trump on stage in Butler, Pennsylvania – that a local sniper team DID fire off a shot during the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

In a critical development, it was revealed that not only did a Secret Service sniper take a successful “one in a million” shot to neutralize Crooks, but a local police sniper also attempted to intervene but unfortunately missed.

“A source familiar with the investigation tells me that, look, it took a single shot to kill the would-be assassin, Thomas Crooks. And that shot came from a secret service counter-sniper that the source says he described the shot as a one in a million type of shot. The counter-sniper could only see the top of the scope, his eye and forehead, because the lip of the AGR building that Crooks was on was obscuring that view. We’re also told a local police sniper took a single shot as well, but missed,” Fox News reporter Bryan Llenas reported.

The building from where the shots were fired was about 150 yards away from where the former President was standing on that stage and had a clear line of sight to him.

Federal law enforcement sources tell Fox that while Crooks snuck up on that roof, a Butler Township emergency services unit, sniper team, was looking out of the windows of that same building, watching for any suspicious activity.

As to how Crooks got onto the roof, it was initially thought he brought a ladder. However, no ladder was found on site, and we’re now told the more likely scenario is that Crooks hid his father’s AR-15 near an AC unit, and then he climbed onto that AC unit to get up onto the roof of the AGR building.

During the attack, it was initially unclear how many shooters were involved as the situation unfolded.

According to a CBS report, “A U.S. Secret Service sniper stationed in a building behind the former president fired one round, killing the gunman, according to multiple law enforcement officials. Two federal law enforcement officers told CBS News the Secret Service team that ultimately killed the shooter was located on a building behind Trump’s left shoulder — with a view that was not blocked by the tree, the CBS analysis shows. That team was initially directed to go another way, so the snipers had to reorient themselves before taking down the gunman, CBS News’ Charlie de Mar reported.”