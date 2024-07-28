Texas AG Ken Paxton on Kamala’s Incompetence: “Whatever Her Title Was, She Is the Vice President of the United States, We Know That, and She Supported Every Single One of These Policies” (VIDEO)

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was on “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday to discuss Kamala Harris’ failing policies and her incompetence.

“She says she was never in charge of overseeing the border,” Maria Bartiromo commented on Kamala Harris.

“She’s gonna run from every policy of the Biden administration she can because they all failed. They purposely set this up so that illegals could come in. They announced the first day of his administration that they were not going to deport people,” Paxton responded.

“She supported every single one of these policies, including every policy of eliminating American law that was supposed to stop this and she was behind that with President Joe Biden,” Paxton continued.

Today, exclusively on @SundayFutures with @MariaBartiromo, Texas Attorney General @KenPaxtonTX spoke about Vice President Harris attempting to distance herself from the Southern Border crisis.@FoxNews pic.twitter.com/mwFKBkfx3d — SundayMorningFutures (@SundayFutures) July 28, 2024

AG Paxton also talked about the RNC making election integrity a top concern.

“Tell us your thoughts on the potential of illegals in America, now 10 million on Joe Biden’s watch, trying to vote in America’s election in November,” Bartiromo asked AG Paxton.

“I watched what they did in the last election with mail-in ballots, I stopped it in my State. I’m so glad that Florida has their act together, but very few states are prepared for this because only three states have laws that require proof of citizenship,” Paxton said.

“There is a reason that these people were brought here, and I believe it was for voting,” Paxton continued.

“What do you recommend the RNC do to ensure that doesn’t happen then?” Bartiromo asked.

“We are looking into ways to deal with it, it’s difficult cause we are running out of time. But I think there is a way to actually ask for information related to the voter rolls that the Federal Government has,” Paxton responded.

