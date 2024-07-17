STONE COLD SILENCE: Journalist Savanah Hernandez Confronts CNN Hosts on Why They Covered Up Biden’s Dementia (VIDEO)

CNN journalists are rarely held to account on their own network, which generally means they can only be challenged in public.

Journalist Savanah Hernandez confronted all the CNN hosts attending the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, asking them questions as to why they tried to cover up Biden’s cognitive decline.

The footage uploaded to the X platform shows hosts Chris Wallace, Dana Bash, and Jake Tapper leaving the convention center.

“I was just wondering, you guys refused to report on the incompetence of Joe Biden, and I was just wondering whether you were told not to report on that or if you guys were really that ignorant,” Hernandez asked.

“The entire American public was able to see that Joe Biden was grossly incompetent and has been in cognitive decline for a long time; however, you guys only just started reporting this.”

Her questions were met with stone cold silence, while the team’s security guards attempted to push her out the way.

Watch the clip below:

I just confronted the entire CNN team about why they only started reporting about the cognitive decline of Joe Biden last month when the entire nation could see it for years I asked them if they were told not to report on Biden’s mental state, they didn’t respond | @TPAction_ pic.twitter.com/piIlnpWkO6 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) July 17, 2024

Earlier on in the day, Hernandez also confronted NBC host Kristen Welker with similar questions about her network’s reporting and the look on her face was priceless.

I just confronted Kristen Welker of @NBCNews and asked her what her response was to NBC’s reporting that the attempted assassination against President Donald Trump was just “popping noises” She refused to comment as did the rest of the NBC crew in tow | @TPAction_ pic.twitter.com/sZvWeDLekS — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) July 16, 2024

Biden’s cognitive decline became a question of widespread media speculation following his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump last month, even though left-wing networks such as CNN attempted to cover it up.

Despite numerous calls for him to step aside, Biden has repeatedly refused to do so, insisting that he is the only man who can defeat Trump in November.