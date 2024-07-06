Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico Makes First Public Appearance Since Assassination Attempt, Blasts Liberals and Supports Orbán’s Peace Initiative

Almost two months after suffering an assassination attempt, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico still suffers from frail health – but, in his first public appearance, he showed that his spirit is still fiery strong, as he delivered a speech slamming liberal ideologies and supporting Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán’s peace initiative.

Reuters reported:

“Fico, who is recovering after being shot four times at close range in mid-May, made his appearance at an evening ceremony marking Saints Cyril and Methodius Day, a public holiday in Slovakia. He spoke standing at a podium at a castle ruins dating back over 11 centuries.

Fico, a four-time leftist prime minister who returned to power after winning an election last September, was shot when he greeted supporters at a government meeting in the central Slovak town of Handlova, leaving him needing hours of surgery. He has been recovering at home since the end of May.”

Fico is leading a leftist but nationalist government, and after it stopped state military aid to Ukraine, it became a target for the Globalist and ultra-liberal European Union, with their usual warnings against ‘threats to rule of law and media freedoms’.

“Fico on Friday hit back against progressive and liberal ideologies he said were “spreading like cancer” and hurting the country. ‘I don’t want Slovakia to be among the countries that make a caricature of Western civilization’, he said.”

Fico has called his attacker an opposition activist but said manifested no hatred toward him and said he would not seek damages.

Prosecutors have just upgraded the charges against his attacker Juraj C. to a ‘terrorist attack’.

Fico is criticized for being pro-Russia and having his foreign minister meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

But his closer relationship appears to be with Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán.

“Fico, in his first live speech since the attack, reiterated a call for peace talks in the Ukraine-Russia conflict and said he would have joined Orbán on his visit to Moscow if health allowed.

‘There are not enough, I repeat, not enough peace talks, peace initiatives’, Fico said.”

