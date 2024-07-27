Sky News Host Rita Panahi Reacts to Some of Kamala Harris’s Most Cringeworthy Moments (Video)

Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, has lurked in the background for the last four years.

As such, her extreme positions and odd behavior have not been as frequently on display as in previous years.

But the crazy seeps out.

Sky News host Rita Panahi shared a mashup of some of Kamala’s most cringe-worthy moments, and while it is hilarious, it is also concerning.

Panahi highlights Kamala’s penchant for word salads, her awkward NASA video with child actors, her weird pronoun virtue signaling, her disastrous presidential debate performance, her efforts to have ‘street cred,’ and her endless awkward and creepy laugh.

Watch:

It is also worth sharing the Veep mashup as stand-alone comedy gold showing just how contrived Kamala Harris actually is.