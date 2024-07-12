SICK: Philadelphia Man Allegedly Ej*culates on Woman at Dollar Tree in South Philly – Court Documents Show Extensive History Similar Crimes (VIDEO)

A man has been arrested in South Philly on multiple charges, including indecent assault after a clip of him fleeing a Dollar Tree store after he allegedly ej*culated on a woman went viral.

Gary Miles can be seen in store security footage wearing a shirt that says “It’s not going to lick itself” before assaulting the woman.

A censored video of the man running out of the store following the incident is unsettling to watch as the woman chases him out of the store crying, “He f*cking n*tted on my f*cking leg,” and “You go to hell, b*tch!”

Before the man turned himself into the police, Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill said on X, “let’s play manhunt with him today in Philly” and offered followers two thousand dollars for the man’s location.

Let’s play manhunt with him today in Philly some community service …. I got 2 bands for his lo??? But you gotta connect. https://t.co/ZgsTNVeUJL — MeekMill (@MeekMill) July 10, 2024

According to court documents, Miles has a history of similar charges dating back to 2011, including indecent assault, indecent exposure, open lewdness, disorderly conduct, and burglary. This is what you get in lawless Democrat-run cities.

Per CBS:

The incident happened on June 23 at the Dollar Tree store located at 56 East Snyder Ave. Police did not release details of the assault, but video of the end of the incident went viral Wednesday. The video showed a man running out of the Dollar Tree with a woman crying, alleging that the man ejaculated on her leg. According to police, Dollar Tree employees told investigators Miles frequents the Snyder Plaza and the nearby I-95 underpass, where they believe he parks his car. Court records show Miles was arrested at least five times from April 2011 to December 2021 on charges ranging from indecent assault to indecent exposure. He was charged with open lewdness in 2021, according to court documents.

