SICK: Amazon Selling Merchandise Promoting President Trump’s Death After He Was Nearly Assassinated

One of the nation’s largest tech companies is selling items promoting the death of President Trump after he was nearly killed.

As the Gateway Pundit reported, Trump was nearly assassinated almost two weeks ago during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, by a 20-year-old Democrat donor named Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Even worse, we have since learned that had DEI-loving Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle afforded adequate security to Trump at the rally and allowed the agents to guard the roof Crooks shot from, the incident would have never happened.

However, none of this is stopping Amazon from letting a manufacturer sell shirts and hoodies with the message “The Only Good Trump Is a Dead One.” The products listed are on sale for over $30.00.

One could argue not only do the items promote a message celebrating Trump’s death but they could also be viewed as threatening.

LOOK:

NEW: ‘The Only Good Trump Is a Dead One’ apparel is selling on Amazon after Trump was nearly assas*nated in Pennsylvania. The shop who is selling the apparel appears to have set it up just to sell these three products considering there are no other products. Amazon has likely… pic.twitter.com/3778V2W4Bv — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 25, 2024

Ironically, the Amazon video site Twitch four years ago suspended Trump’s channel for promoting “hateful conduct.” The suspension was undoubtedly due to far less threatening messages and was primarily based on politics.

Amazon 2020: “Trump suspended for hateful conduct.” Amazon 2024: “The only good Trump is a dead one.” pic.twitter.com/04Fxq2IHdL — “The Class Act” Ty Cordova (@tuxlemons) July 25, 2024

Imagine if the shoe was on the other foot and shirts promoting the death of Kamala Harris were featured. Not only would they have been removed by now, but there would also be wall-to-wall media coverage.

Left-wing boycotts would likely have already been launched by now as well.

Amazon will probably eventually remove the items and ban the seller, but the fact that they remain on the website is quite telling.