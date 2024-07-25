SHOCKER: CNN Reports That Liberal Hollywood Celebrities Are Excited About Kamala Harris (VIDEO)

Get ready for some shocking news. Liberal celebs in Hollywood are reportedly very excited about the candidacy of Kamala Harris.

Who could have predicted such a thing?

Americans are struggling across the country to pay for gas, food and rent, but at least everyone can take comfort knowing that people who work in the entertainment industry are happy.

From CNN:

Disillusioned with Biden, Hollywood is now energized by Kamala Harris After weeks of disarray, the Democratic Party finally faced a welcome problem: Too many celebrities were calling. Following an uncharacteristic dry spell of celebrity support for President Joe Biden that had persisted for months as he sought a second term, Hollywood has been reignited in full force and is ready to back the party’s new presumptive nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, as she fights against former President Donald Trump… A handful of entertainment professionals, all involved with fundraising efforts or talent representation, told CNN that Hollywood is energized by Harris and sees her as a viable candidate who is the right messenger at the right time. Plans for Harris’ first presidential fundraiser in Los Angeles are already underway, a source said, adding that multiple television, film and music executives have already raised their hand to host an event. A briefing for the entertainment industry has been scheduled this week, according to a Zoom invitation from the Harris 2024 Campaign Entertainment Surrogates, which was shared with CNN by a top agent who plans to attend.

See the clip below:

CNN excitedly reports that Kamala Harris is running a more "celebrity-friendly" campaign than Biden. Surely a relief for Americans living paycheck-to-paycheck. pic.twitter.com/ZYc8YrIWL1 — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) July 24, 2024

It’s suddenly the Obama campaign all over again. This is the support that Democrats truly care about. Not the struggling mechanic in flyover country, but the movie stars who flatter them and give them campaign cash.