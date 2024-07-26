‘She Owns This’: Kamala Revealed as THE Key Vote Behind Massive Inflation-Triggering Spending Scheme

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

‘She and the president, who she defended with lies for the duration of the last three and a half years, own this entire failure’

Joe Biden has earned a lot of disgust from average Americans over his spending trillions of American tax dollars the nation didn’t have, sparking inflation as high as 9%, after President Donald Trump had turned over an economy humming along with 1.4% inflation.

And it’s true that Biden used his advisers’ schemes to propose that spending.

But it turns out that Kamala Harris, Biden’s apparent replacement on the Democrats’ 2024 White House ticket after Biden, blasted with evidence of a declining mental capacity, dropped out, actually provided the key vote that gave Americans that inflation.

A report at Just the News recalls, “Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote in the Senate for the first COVID-19 stimulus package in 2021 which led to inflation, in what critics call a sign of what’s to come in a possible Harris administration.”

The report noted Harris has cast 33 tie-breaking votes in the Senate so far, more than any other vice president, but it was her second, “for the stimulus package at the beginning of the Biden administration,” that hit the American economy hard, triggering that inflation that peaked at just over 9%.

It has since fallen, but still remains significantly above the inflation under President Trump.

It was a $1.9 trillion spending agenda given approval in the Senate, on Harris’s vote, in 2021.

The report explained, “The U.S. inflation rate was 1.4% in 2020, then jumped to 7% in 2021.”

Biden repeatedly, and falsely, claimed he inherited 9% inflation.

And Americans are noticing. The report cited a Pew poll from May in which 62% of adults said inflation was “a very big problem.”

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told the John Solomon Reports podcast Harris “was the deciding vote in the Senate that unleashed this massive inflation on the American people. The Senate was tied 50-50. She voted for the American Rescue Plan in the Senate to break that tie. And then what happened was this massive inflation – which has hurt every working class American, every senior on fixed income – that is squarely on the shoulders of Kamala Harris.”

Stephen Moore, who formerly advised Trump on economics, said in the report that Harris now is embracing the failed Biden economic and border agendas.

“Let the American people decide what they think,” Moore said.

He pointed out that under Biden and Harris, “average weekly family earnings have dropped by $2,100, whereas they were up by $5,500 under Trump.”

Multiple economic experts said Harris is at fault for the nation’s sinking economy as much as Biden.

“She owns this. She and the president, who she defended with lies for the duration of the last three and a half years, own this entire failure,” one said.

