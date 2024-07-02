Sharika Soal: Harry Sisson Threatened Trump Because Of Felony Conviction While Omitting George Floyd Was a Felon

by

I don’t usually pay attention to Gen Z political creators, but I will make an exception for Harry.

While scrolling my timeline on X, formerly Twitter, this morning, the most hilarious and disturbing video from one of Biden’s lackeys popped up.

It was a video of Harry Sisson, a 21-year-old who dedicates his social media to pandering to the left’s talking points and anti-Trump crowd.

Harry also loves to tweet about black votes, which brings me to my point. Pandering to the black community for sport won’t make us like you, Harry.

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled that Donald Trump was immune from criminal prosecution for official acts. This prompted Sisson to tweet out a threat that caught the eye of the Trump campaign manager.

Like most liberals who throw rocks and then hide their hands like toddlers, Sisson seized this opportunity to make a TikTok video stating that he “won’t be silenced” from speaking out because he sees Trump for what he is: a convicted felon.

@harryjsissonInteresting! 07/01/24♬ original sound – Harry

Someone needs to tell Harry that the National Institutes of Health published an article in 2017 stating that 33 percent of the black male adult population has felonies.

Per NIH.gov,

We estimate that 3 % of the total U.S. adult population and 15 % of the African American adult male population has ever been to prison; people with felony convictions account for 8 % of all adults and 33 % of the African American adult male population. We discuss the far-reaching consequences of the spatial concentration and immense growth of these groups since 1980.

See, Harry, it doesn’t make you look smart or witty when you use “convicted felon” as justification to threaten to kill a former president indirectly.

You look dumb to black voters with a brain and sense of integrity. Sorry to be so blunt, but it is incredibly unwise to see yourself as a savior of black voters when you insult a large portion of that voting block for likes and views on TikTok.

Photo of author
Sharika Soal
Sharika Soal is a former entertainment publicist and content creator most well known for her commentary on black culture. She has worked as a publicist for Interscope records, MTV and VH1. She later founded her own PR company called LadySoal PR.

You can email Sharika Soal here, and read more of Sharika Soal's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.