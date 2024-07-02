Sharika Soal: Harry Sisson Threatened Trump Because Of Felony Conviction While Omitting George Floyd Was a Felon

I don’t usually pay attention to Gen Z political creators, but I will make an exception for Harry.

While scrolling my timeline on X, formerly Twitter, this morning, the most hilarious and disturbing video from one of Biden’s lackeys popped up.

It was a video of Harry Sisson, a 21-year-old who dedicates his social media to pandering to the left’s talking points and anti-Trump crowd.

According to the Supreme Court, Biden could now send in Seal Team 6 to take all of them out. He could send in the military to take out Trump. He has “immunity” for official acts now! — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 1, 2024

Harry also loves to tweet about black votes, which brings me to my point. Pandering to the black community for sport won’t make us like you, Harry.

Fun fact: Black unemployment hits its lowest point EVER under President Joe Biden. Trump won’t tell you that, because all he does is lie, but it’s true. Thank you, President Biden! — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 24, 2024

OMG! Rachel Maddow just EXPOSED Trump’s fake attempts to reach Black voters with this BRUTAL takedown. Trump claims to care about people of color and then hangs around with lunatics who have insulted Black Americans. Trump is gross. pic.twitter.com/ZsbfHrkoxf — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 18, 2024

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled that Donald Trump was immune from criminal prosecution for official acts. This prompted Sisson to tweet out a threat that caught the eye of the Trump campaign manager.

Like most liberals who throw rocks and then hide their hands like toddlers, Sisson seized this opportunity to make a TikTok video stating that he “won’t be silenced” from speaking out because he sees Trump for what he is: a convicted felon.

Someone needs to tell Harry that the National Institutes of Health published an article in 2017 stating that 33 percent of the black male adult population has felonies.

Per NIH.gov,

We estimate that 3 % of the total U.S. adult population and 15 % of the African American adult male population has ever been to prison; people with felony convictions account for 8 % of all adults and 33 % of the African American adult male population. We discuss the far-reaching consequences of the spatial concentration and immense growth of these groups since 1980.

See, Harry, it doesn’t make you look smart or witty when you use “convicted felon” as justification to threaten to kill a former president indirectly.

You look dumb to black voters with a brain and sense of integrity. Sorry to be so blunt, but it is incredibly unwise to see yourself as a savior of black voters when you insult a large portion of that voting block for likes and views on TikTok.