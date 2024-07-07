Senator Lindsey Graham: “All Nominees for President Going into The Future Should Have Neurological Exams” (VIDEO)

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham was on CBS’s “Face the Nation” Sunday morning with moderator Robert Costa to discuss Biden’s cognitive decline, and the need to have neurological exams for Presidential nominees.

“What’s the view from Senate Republicans and especially from former President Trump about what’s happening across the aisle?” Costa asked Senator Graham.

“Well, I think most of us are concerned of the national security implications that this debate about President Biden’s health,” Senator Graham responded.

“70 percent of the public believes that President Biden is not mentally and physically capable of being President. 70 percent of the people believe the nation is on the wrong track. Most Democrats are worried about Biden winning the election. I’m worried about Biden being the commander-in-chief for the next 4 months,” Senator Graham continued.

“I think both, all nominees for President going into the future should have neurological exams as part of an overall physical exam,” Senator Graham continued.

Watch:

President Biden, former President Trump and all future presidential nominees should have "neurological exams as part of an overall physical exam," Sen. @LindseyGrahamSC says. "People in the line of succession should have a neurological exam," he adds. pic.twitter.com/YvbGVOe22Q — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) July 7, 2024

Senator Graham also discussed potential Vice-Presidential nominees, and also discussed the high probability that Biden will be replaced as the Democrat nominee for President.

“I believe before this is all said and done, that President Biden most likely will be replaced. And Kamala Harris is gonna be very vigorous, but she is for the green new deal, she is for Medicare for all, she is more like Bernie Sanders on policy,” Senator Graham said.

“If I were President Trump, I would make sure I pick somebody that could add value in 2024, expand the map,” Senator Graham continued.

“Who should it be?” Costa asked.

“I’m hoping President Trump is looking for a VP pick that not only can carry on the America first agenda after he leaves, but also win in 2024,” Senator Graham continued.

“If she does become the nominee, this is a dramatically different race than it is right now today. I hope people are thinking about that on our side,” Senator Graham said.

Watch: