The Secret Service Recruitment Guide Confirms that DEI Is Its Highest Calling – Competence Is Not a Priority – And If You’re a White Male, Forget About It

President Trump was shot and nearly assassinated last Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The details of the shooting continue to develop and are constantly changing. This tells you the feds are not being honest – once again.

Many Americans are still stunned by the antics of the three stooges outside President Trump’s vehicle after he was shot. These women never should have been anywhere near the president!

Now there is new information on why the Secret Service would have such inept employees on the president’s detail.

Today’s Secret Service puts more emphasis on DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) than on competent employees. How else to you explain a 5 foot 3 inch, 140 pound woman on the detail of a 6 foot 3 inch former president who likely weighs up to 230 pounds?

Was this little woman expected to drag President Trump from the stage if he was seriously injured? Did these frantic women appear to be in control of the situation as it was happening or did they look like they could start firing on the crowd any second?

Chris Tigani posted pages from the Secret Service Recruitment Guide on X on Sunday.

It is truly shocking the nonsense they are pushing over competence.

Via Thread Reader App.

The following are pages from the current Secret Service Application Manual. Take a look and see if you notice any common themes. Comments are welcome.

Here is the full recruitment guide.  Whoever published this guide are not serious people.  They certainly do not have the safety of our officials in mind.

This also explains how Kimberly Cheatle, a dishonest, untalented, rude, and cocky woman, landed the job as Secret Service Director.

