Secret Service Makes Statement on Trump Assasination Attempt—Social Media Erupts — Elon Musk and Dan Bongino Demand “Political” Secret Service Director “Step Down Immediately!”—Bongino: “It’s time for Trump to have full presidential protection package!” [VIDEO]

President Trump was a target of an apparent assasination attempt today during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. One Trump supporter was killed an another is in critical condition. The shooter’s “head was blown off,” according to an eyewitness.

An eyewitness to the shooting told a BBC reporter that he tried to alert the Secret Service and police that a man was crawling on a rooftop with a rifle, but said they ignored him. Watch the eyewitness interview HERE.

The Secret Service has now made the following statement regarding the assasination attempt of the Republican candidate for President and former President of the United States. Here’s what they had to say:

“During former President Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on the evening of July 13th at approximately

6:15 p.m., a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue. US Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased. US Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and the former president is safe and being evaluated. One spectator was killed, two spectators were critically injured. The incident is currently under investigation and the Secret Service has formally notified the Federal Bureau of investigation.”

Anthony Guglielmi

Here is the tweet:

Here is the latest information from our investigation. We are grateful to the Secret Service team and our law enforcement partners for their swift action. Our thoughts go out to the families affected by this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/E8FazqtUVZ — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) July 14, 2024

Many people are asking how the Secret Service could have missed the shooter.

Elon Musk shared a video that reportedly shows the shooter who allegedly attempted to assasinate President Trump, lying dead on top of the director of the Secret Service:

In a follow up video, Elon Musk called for the resignation of the director of the Secret Service:

The head of the Secret Service and the leader of this security detail should resign https://t.co/ihlEC5NP1w — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2024

Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino is demanding that the director of the Secret Service “step down immediately!” Bongino says she is “utterly unqualified,” and that this is an “emergency situation right now,” that needs to be resolved first.

In the video below, Bongino says “It’s time for President Trump to have a full presidential package” because his threat level is “apocalyptic!”

Watch:

.@dbongino calls on Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle to resign immediately after attempted Trump assassination. “It is time right now for Kim Cheatle to get her head out of her ass and do the right thing. I could tell you stories for days about her putting politics ahead of… pic.twitter.com/8ewszu5qFH — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) July 14, 2024

Travis may have said it best with this truth-bomb tweet:

Do you all understand what transpired today?

A man on a roof, in clear view, fired at the leading Presidential candidate, and the only thing that stopped him was his aim. One inch to the right and we’d be having a different conversation.

This is the hostility the left has created with their rhetoric against Trump. They’ve convinced a large group of America that Trump is a monster for simply wanting to save America.

I respect secret service, but the ball was dropped today big time. It should’ve never been that close. That man should’ve never had the opportunity.

God bless America, and thank God Donald Trump is alright

James O’Keefe had this to say about the inept actions of the Secret Service.

DEVELOPING…Shooter found dead on rooftop with vantage point to stage.

Secret Service tasks counter assault teams to cover ALL vantage points — rooftops most obvious.

Counter assault teams are outsourced professionals. Unlikely they make these mistakes, even “B” team tasked to cover Trump.

Glaring error or intentional overlook. Confirmed with former CA team organizer and trainer.

While massive errors are possible, plausible intentional overlook of rooftop is more likely with CA team assignments given by SS. Who makes those possible? Deep State Intel Community?