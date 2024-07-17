Sarah Huckabee Sanders Brings the House Down With Inspiring and Funny Speech at the RNC (VIDEO)

Sarah Huckabee Sanders spoke at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night and brought the house down with her humor and compassion.

Sanders spoke about her experiences as the White House press secretary under Trump. She told stories about being abused by the media and of the time her family was refused service at a restaurant. She said that Trump was always there to reassure and support her.

She also told a very funny story about bringing her young son to work and how excited he was to meet Trump.

You can see some clips below:

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders: "You and I were put on this earth for a moment in time to charge boldly ahead. We cannot know what the future holds but we know DAMN SURE who holds the future in his hands." pic.twitter.com/ICtxsVaCmb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 17, 2024

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders: "God spared President Trump from that assassin, because God is NOT finished with him yet." pic.twitter.com/oWBVM2rhTy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 17, 2024

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders details how liberals who claim to want to empower women RELENTLESSLY attacked her when she was press secretary, and how it was President Trump who lifted her back up. "The left doesn't care about empowering women…they only care about empowering… pic.twitter.com/j9PcLFqw9u — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 17, 2024

This funny line about Jill and Joe Biden really got the crowd going.

It’s easy to see why Trump placed so much trust in her.