As the world starts to prepare itself for the inevitable peace negotiations between Moscow and Kiev, on the floor along the almost 1,000-mile-long frontline, Russian Federation forces keep advancing while the overpowered and outmaneuvered Ukrainian defenses struggle to resist.

It now arises that the Russians have captured the Donetsk village of Urozhaynoye.

While the locality itself is not as strategic as strongholds like Chasov Yar, it is relevant for being one of the few places conquered 11 months ago by Ukrainians in their failed summer offensive.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has officially announced that its troops seized Urozhaynoye and are now ‘clearing and demining it.’

Reuters reported:

“Urozhaynoye sits in the south of the eastern Donetsk region, close to the border with Zaporozhie. It has long been the site of fierce clashes, along with the neighboring village of Staromaiorske.”

Watch: gliding bombs hit the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Urozhaynoye.

Beautiful footage of the attack by three gliding volumetric detonating bombs ODAB-500 with UMPC on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the village of Urozhaynoye on the Vremevsky sector of the front. pic.twitter.com/onknHOwELp — MD (@distant_earth83) April 29, 2024

“Deep State, a popular Ukrainian war blog, […] said Russian forces had taken control of Urozhaynoye. The U.S.-based think tank, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), said on Saturday that geolocated footage from earlier in the weekend indicated Russian troops had advanced into the northern part of the settlement.

[Russian] State news agency Tass reported on Friday that Ukrainian troops had pulled back from positions in the center of the village.”

Watch: FAB-500 glide bombs hit Ukrainian military positions along a tree line near Urozhaynoye village.

Four Russian FAB-500 glide bombs hit Ukrainian military positions along a tree line near Urozhaynoye village in the Yuzhnodonetsk direction. pic.twitter.com/G22zz3CP4m — Verum Reports (@VerumReports) March 7, 2024

Russia makes incremental gains along almost daily across the frontlines, keeping the pressure on Ukraine’s east and also attacking northeast into Kharkov Oblast.

Telegraph reported:

“The alleged victory, if confirmed, would be the latest in a series of costly gains made by Moscow’s troops in the Donetsk region following the fall of the strategic hilltop city of Chasov Yar earlier this month after a months-long bombardment.”

Watch: Russian mechanized assault on the town of Urozhaynoye.

Video of the Russians conducting a mechanized assault on the town of Urozhaynoye in southern Donetsk. Tank leads the charge and blasts Ukrainian positions as Russian transports drop off their infantry. Ukrainians eventually pull out. pic.twitter.com/z8uuGkyzYD — Fennec_Radar (@RadarFennec) May 27, 2024

Ukraine has lost more than 80% of territories captured in 2023, notably the towns of Staromayorskoye, Andreyevka, Kleshcheyevka, Rabotino and now Urozhaynoye.

Sputnik reported:

“Since the beginning of 2024, Ukraine has lost over 880 square kilometers of territory, including in the Kharkov region, amid the Russian offensive along the entire frontline.”

Watch: Russian flag flies over Urozhaynoye.

Russia released this clip saying they have taken Urozhaynoye (Urozhaine). This was an area liberated by Ukrainian forces during the counteroffensive last summer pic.twitter.com/xblmDELGoo — Preston Stewart (@prestonstew_) July 14, 2024

“Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov visited the command post of the Vostok Battlegroup and heard a report from the commander of the group, Alexander Sanchik.

Gerasimov noted the successes in the liberation of Urozhaynoye and set tasks for further actions, the Ministry of Defense said. He was also shown the robotic systems that are used by the military in the Northern Military District zone.”

Watch: General Gerasimov visited the command post of the Vostok group of troops to celebrate the conquest of Urozhaynoye.

⚡️‼️Longer video as world’s current most powerful and feared general visits the front: ❕ Valery Gerasimov visited the command post of the Vostok group of troops in the Northern Military District zone and noted the successes of the soldiers during the liberation of Urozhayny.… https://t.co/y2nClNRtTL pic.twitter.com/tYOkQzLIax — SIMPLICIUS Ѱ (@simpatico771) July 16, 2024

Read more: