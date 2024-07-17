Russian Forces Conquer Urozhaynoye, Large Village in Donetsk Region and One of the Few Ukrainian Summer Offensive Victories (VIDEOS)

As the world starts to prepare itself for the inevitable peace negotiations between Moscow and Kiev, on the floor along the almost 1,000-mile-long frontline, Russian Federation forces keep advancing while the overpowered and outmaneuvered Ukrainian defenses struggle to resist.

It now arises that the Russians have captured the Donetsk village of Urozhaynoye.

While the locality itself is not as strategic as strongholds like Chasov Yar, it is relevant for being one of the few places conquered 11 months ago by Ukrainians in their failed summer offensive.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has officially announced that its troops seized Urozhaynoye and are now ‘clearing and demining it.’

Reuters reported:

“Urozhaynoye sits in the south of the eastern Donetsk region, close to the border with Zaporozhie. It has long been the site of fierce clashes, along with the neighboring village of Staromaiorske.”

Watch: gliding bombs hit the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Urozhaynoye.

“Deep State, a popular Ukrainian war blog, […] said Russian forces had taken control of Urozhaynoye. The U.S.-based think tank, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), said on Saturday that geolocated footage from earlier in the weekend indicated Russian troops had advanced into the northern part of the settlement.

[Russian] State news agency Tass reported on Friday that Ukrainian troops had pulled back from positions in the center of the village.”

Watch: FAB-500 glide bombs hit Ukrainian military positions along a tree line near Urozhaynoye village.

Russia makes incremental gains along almost daily across the frontlines, keeping the pressure on Ukraine’s east and also attacking northeast into Kharkov Oblast.

Telegraph reported:

“The alleged victory, if confirmed, would be the latest in a series of costly gains made by Moscow’s troops in the Donetsk region following the fall of the strategic hilltop city of Chasov Yar earlier this month after a months-long bombardment.”

Watch: Russian mechanized assault on the town of Urozhaynoye.

Ukraine has lost more than 80% of territories captured in 2023, notably the towns of Staromayorskoye, Andreyevka, Kleshcheyevka, Rabotino and now Urozhaynoye.

Sputnik reported:

“Since the beginning of 2024, Ukraine has lost over 880 square kilometers of territory, including in the Kharkov region, amid the Russian offensive along the entire frontline.”

Watch: Russian flag flies over Urozhaynoye.

“Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov visited the command post of the Vostok Battlegroup and heard a report from the commander of the group, Alexander Sanchik.

Gerasimov noted the successes in the liberation of Urozhaynoye and set tasks for further actions, the Ministry of Defense said. He was also shown the robotic systems that are used by the military in the Northern Military District zone.”

Watch: General Gerasimov visited the command post of the Vostok group of troops to celebrate the conquest of Urozhaynoye.

Photo of author
Paul Serran
Paul Serran is a Brazilian writer and musician, completing his first year as a contributor to The Gateway Pundit. He has written books, articles, TV programs, documentaries, plays. He joined the 'Information war' in 2017 and started writing for an international - predominantly American - audience. Unbanned in X | Truth Social | Telegram Channel

You can email Paul Serran here, and read more of Paul Serran's articles here.

 

