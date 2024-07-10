RUSSIA HOAX 2.0: Anonymous ‘Intel Officials’ Claim Kremlin Will Seek to Elect Donald Trump Through ‘Information Warfare’

As Joe Biden’s poll numbers continue to tank, anonymous intelligent officials are resurrecting the tired old Russian hoax.

Having been one of the many media outlets to humiliate themselves throughout the entire Mueller investigation, NBC News is citing unnamed officials at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) as saying that the Kremlin is preparing an “information warfare” campaign aimed at bolstering Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

The report states:

Russia’s efforts to influence this year’s U.S. election through information warfare have the same aim as in previous elections — to undermine President Joe Biden’s campaign and the Democratic Party and weaken public confidence in the electoral process, intelligence officials said Tuesday. Russia’s election influence operations, which include covert social media accounts and encrypted direct messaging channels, are targeting key voter groups in swing states to exploit political divisions in the U.S. and erode support for Ukraine in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion, officials with the Office of the Director National Intelligence, or ODNI, told reporters. … Asked whether Russia’s information campaign is trying to boost or undermine one of the presidential candidates, an ODNI official said: “We have not observed a shift in Russia’s preferences for the presidential race from past elections, given the role the U.S. is playing with regard to Ukraine and broader policy toward Russia.” Former U.S. intelligence officials and regional analysts say the Kremlin has long viewed Trump as more sympathetic to Russia, citing his frequently expressed skepticism toward the NATO alliance, his reluctance to criticize Putin and his critical portrayal of Ukraine’s government.

The NBC report did not provide any hard proof of these Russian operations, nor any evidence that they are making any real impact on people’s voting intentions.

While Russia may have previously engaged in subversive methods of information warfare during past elections, there has never been any strong evidence that their efforts have tipped the scales one way or the other. However, when Russian President Vladimir Putin was asked earlier this year about his preference between Trump and Biden, he indicated a preference for the latter.

“Biden, he’s more experienced, more predictable, he’s a politician of the old formation,” Putin said at the time. “But we will work with any U.S. leader whom the American people trust.”