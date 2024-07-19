RINO Jeff Timmer, Said Trump Was a “Malignant tumor” Who “Must be removed” and “forever cut away and irradiated” In 2020—Is His Latest Sick Tweet Evidence He’s Whipping Up Violence Against Trump Again?

Members of the Lincoln Project consist of irrelevant men who call themselves Republicans but have never made a notable contribution to the Republican Party. Instead of joining forces to help everyday Americans fight back against Democrats’ push to strip them of their freedoms and ability to achieve the American dream, they’ve chosen to attack the one man who has the ability and the backbone to defeat the Left.

When it comes to “flyover states” in America, members of the Lincoln Project fail to understand why these blue-collar workers, miners, farmers, and parents of kids who are active-duty military members will walk over broken glass for President Trump—the only politician since President Reagan willing to fight for them.

Their lack of understanding or inability to connect with everyday Americans is precisely why they hate Trump.

The arrogant left-of-center RINOs, or “Republicans In Name Only,” were co-founded by John Weaver, a former presidential advisor to Never-Trump candidates Governor John Kasich in 2016 and Senator John McCain in 2000 and again in 2008.

In January 2021, the New York Times reported that John Weaver, the co-founder of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project group, sent unsolicited and sexually provocative messages online to young men, often while suggesting he could help them get work in politics, according to interviews with 21 men who received the messages.

His solicitations included sending messages to a 14-year-old, asking questions about his body while he was still in high school, and then more pointed ones after he turned 18.

Another member of the Lincoln Project is George Conway, Kellyanne Conway’s former husband, who used his wife’s popularity with millions of Americans to boost his image on social media with the Left. Over and over again, the man 99.999% of America wouldn’t be able to pick out in a line-up, berated his wife and his wife’s boss, President Trump, while he used his wife as a punching bag and a way to get to President Trump. While the Lincoln Project member actively posted hateful remarks aimed at Trump for clicks, his family life crumbled and his teenage daughter imitated his sick behavior.

The 15-year-old, who now identifies as a “pansexual,” mocked her mother on social media as a way to gain fans and openly criticized her dad for ignoring her at home, as she claims she had to tweet to him to get his attention.

Jeff Timmer is a fake Republican who lives in the state of Michigan. He is also a key member of the Lincoln Project, a group of irrelevant former so-called Republicans whose accomplishments are limited and whose understanding of middle America, including their priorities, their needs, or their desires, is scant.

Only one month before the 2020 election, @jefftimmer warned his Democrat & Trump-hating fake Republican followers that Trump is a “MALIGNANT TUMOR,” which “MUST BE REMOVED.” “He [Trump] must be removed.” “Wherever the cancer of Trumpism has spread is corrupted and must also be… https://t.co/7dNb8DmiEr — PattyMI (@PattyLovesTruth) July 19, 2024

Today, only 5 days after a botched assassination attempt on President Trump, the Lincoln Project’s Jeff Timmer accuses President Trump of being “dangerously insane” and calls him “the greatest threat the United States has ever faced.”

Only 5 days after President Trump’s assassination attempt, @jefftimmer is at it again. Accusing President Trump, with no basis for his false claims, of being “dangerously insane” and “the greatest threat the United States has ever faced.” Why is the mainstream media ignoring… https://t.co/oxaey2QZkY — PattyMI (@PattyLovesTruth) July 19, 2024

I don’t know about you, but this sure seems like his warning about Trump being “the greatest threat the United States has ever faced” could certainly be understood by many as inciting violence against President Trump—again!

To make matters worse, political “reporter” Craig Mauger, who writes for The Detroit News, Michigan’s largest “news” publication, ignores Timmer’s grotesque tweets about Trump and his claim that he now considers himself an Independent that will vote for Democrats, and relies on him for commentary on the state of the Republican Party in Michigan (see tweet below).

Why would @CraigDMauger, aka Pravda Craig, interview a guy who said in 2020, that Trump is a “malignant tumor” that “must be removed.” Does Craig think all Republicans in MI think Trump is a cancerous tumor that needs to be removed? https://t.co/kPNEemNTIf — PattyMI (@PattyLovesTruth) July 19, 2024

Aside from members of the Lincoln Project working to get clicks on their individual social media accounts and raising money from individuals or groups who hate Trump to make dishonest ads that perpetuate more hatred for Trump, is there anything of value these insignificant, gutless men do to help America?