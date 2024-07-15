RFK Jr. Finally Granted Secret Service Following Trump Assassination Attempt and Pressure From Trump

The Biden administration announced on Monday that they will finally provide Secret Service protection to Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Despite requesting Secret Service protection on three occasions in the past, Kennedy, the son of the late Senator Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of John F. Kennedy, who were both assassinated, the Biden Regime has refused to provide him with presidential security.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier today, President Trump called for the Secret Service to be assigned to Kennedy immediately.

Kennedy responded to Trump's statement on X, writing,

It is a hopeful sign for our country when a political opponent calls for one's protection. Maybe our country can unite after all. pic.twitter.com/Nfd3yXAh1F — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 15, 2024



Last year, Kennedy requested Secret Service protection after a man was arrested for intruding into his home twice on the same day.

Following Trump's demands, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, during a White House press briefing on Monday, announced, "In light of this weekend's events, the president has directed me to work with the Secret Service to provide protection to Robert Kennedy Jr."

Watch below: