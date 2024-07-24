Retraction and Explanation Regarding Middle East Humanitarian Aid Organization

On May 8, 2024, Antonio Graceffo’s article “Middle East Charities Funding Terrorism” caused an unfortunate misunderstanding. The article referenced a sham charity, Human Appeal International, which has ties to Hamas and was funding terrorism. Unfortunately, a very legitimate and respected US-based charity, Human Appeal USA (HAUSA), has a similar name. The article did not intend to disparage or even reference HAUSA. This illustrates how terrorists can sometimes obfuscate their activities by using names that sound legitimate or appealing.

Once again, there was no intent to accuse Human Appeal USA (HAUSA) of any connection to terrorism or the funding of terrorism. The article has since been updated, removing any reference to either organization to avoid further confusion.

Antonio Graceffo