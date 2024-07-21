Representative Anna Paulina Luna: “Who Was This Kid Working With?… He Was Obviously Working with Someone” (VIDEO)

Representative Anna Paulina Luna went on FOX and Friends Weekend this morning.

Rep. Luna asked the question we’ve all been wondering about for the last week, “Who Was This Kid Working With?” and “When will Secretary Kimberly Cheatle step down from the Secret Service?”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna: We have questions about who exactly this kid was working with. We do know that he was a gamer. He was operating on a website called Discord, which is a chat room, and that it’s very likely with the equipment that he came up with, the explosives and the detonator, that he was obviously working with someone. I think from a forensics and digital perspective, that’s going to be incredibly important because as you know, Keith, we have an incredible issue right now with Secret Service. More importantly, I want to know why she’s not resigning. I think tomorrow you’ll see probably it’s likely that she’ll step down.

Pete Hegseth: Congresswoman, is there going to be a classified and declassified version of this as the investigation is ongoing? Or how much will she be able to say publicly?

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna: The one frustrating thing that we’ve continued to hear from Secret Service and really from bureaucrats is that this is an ongoing investigation, which is why I’ve really pushed, along with a number of my colleagues, to do a separate committee to investigate this. I do believe that the American people deserve answers right away. I don’t think that there should be a classified version of this. I mean, everyone needs to know what happened here. I This is incredibly dangerous.

Rachel Campos-Duffy: It’s super revealing that Alejandro Mayorkas is stonewalling on subpoenas when he knows that the entire nation wants answers to this. I mean, it’s just that guy. It’s unbelievable. I want to know more about this kid as well. I mean, will that be part of the investigation? We know he had overseas encrypted accounts. What 20-year-old has that? Also, are you going to get into… Apparently, he googled depression. Was he on psychotropic drugs? I mean, all of these things are important for us to know as a nation.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna: …I also want to remind the American people that Biden ultimately made the decision to not give RFK secret service after he had already been threatened. I think that leadership, in addition to it being the Secret Service Director and Secretary’s responsibility, it’s also Biden’s responsibility to ensure that people that are running for office have fair protections, and I don’t think that he did that.

Rachel Campos-Duffy: Do you trust the FBI to handle this investigation?

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna: No, not at all. I’ve made that publicly known on a number of occasions. I think the FBI has, again, like JD Vance said, great people on the ground, but I don’t trust their leadership. I think it’s become very evident over the last couple of years that there is a weaponized double standard within the justice system, but also to look, regardless of whatever your political leanings are, what happened with President Trump should have never gone down. The fact is that if that would have been President Biden, if that would have been Kamala Harris, if that would have been members of Congress, we would have never been allowed on stage. Why did that happen? I think the American people deserve answers to this. I think that the FBI really needs to take a look at what its true mission is.