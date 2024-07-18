Officials Reportedly Shared Fake News with Lawmakers — Lawmakers Were MISLED About a Supposed Chilling Message the Trump Shooter Allegedly Posted Before Assassination

CBS NEWS Senior Coordinating Producer for Crime & Public Safety, Anna Schecter, shared crucial updates on the recent controversy surrounding the alleged chilling message attributed to the Trump shooter.

This significant development reveals that federal investigators have determined the account, which had been previously linked to the shooter, was not authentic. The false message had initially been shared with lawmakers.

“CBS News has learned the account on the gaming platform ‘Steam’ that was attributed to a Thomas Matthew Crooks was a fake account, after officials initially told lawmakers that it was the shooter’s. The line ‘July 13 will be my premiere,’ was made up by whomever created the fake account, federal investigators tell CBS News,” Schecter wrote.

@CBSNews has learned the account on the gaming platform “Steam” that was attributed to a Thomas Matthew Crooks was a fake account, after officials initially told lawmakers that it was the shooter’s. The line “July 13 will be my premiere,” was made up by whomever created the fake… — Anna Schecter (@annaschecter) July 18, 2024

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump was nearly assassinated Saturday night during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, by a 20-year-old Democrat donor named Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Earlier, Fox News’s Jacqui Heinrich initially reported now reveals Secret Service and FBI officials told U.S. senators during an all-members briefing on Wednesday that Crooks allegedly wrote a chilling message on the gaming platform “Steam” just days before the attempted assassination.

According to these officials, Crooks wrote: “July 13 will be my premiere, watch as it unfolds.”

Now it turns out these officials were duped into spreading this fake news.

As the Fox News notes, “Steam” is a social media platform that is very popular with gamers. Officials made the discovery while examining Crooks’ technological devices, including his cell phones and laptop.

On top of the threatening message, investigators reviewed Crooks’ laptop, and found searches in July with the words: ‘Trump, Biden, when is the DNC convention, and the July 13 Trump rally.’

Despite this new information, the investigators claim they found no evidence of a political ideology on the computer and no evidence that Crooks ever discussed politics.

This assertion comes despite the fact Crooks tried to assassinate Trump and told a classmate in an interview that he hated the 45th president.

JUST IN: Former Thomas Crooks classmate says Crooks was a known Trump hater and was a “know it all.” The FBI still doesn’t know what Crooks’ motive could have been. Hispanic classmate Vincent Taormina recalled a political disagreement he had with Crooks after he told him that… pic.twitter.com/LzgnohInnw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 17, 2024

The senators also learned from FBI and Secret Service officials that Crooks had two cell phones. The primary phone was recovered from the scene of the assassination attempt, along with a remote transmitter.

The second phone was found at the shooter’s home and had 27 contacts. The FBI claimed during the hearing they were trying to reach out to these individuals.

These developments come just after Crooks’ parents contacted police on Saturday, hours before the attempt on Trump’s life as The Gateway Pundit reported. Crooks’ mother and father said that their son was missing and that they were concerned about his well-being.

It is unknown what actions were taken after police were contacted according to Fox News.