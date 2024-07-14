REPORT: Per Classmates, Trump Shooter Was “Outcast,” “Loner,” Bullied in High School – “Always Wore a Mask Even After COVID” (VIDEO)

According to former classmates of 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who attempted to assassinate President Trump on Saturday, described him as a “kid that was always alone” and was “bullied so much” for the things he wore, including “always [wearing] a mask even after COVID.”
Do you know any Republicans who wore masks even after COVID?
Crooks was reportedly registered Republican but has donated to Democratic candidates. If there was a conspiracy to assassinate President Trump, they probably wouldn’t use a registered Democrat… Still, a motive has not been determined.
As The Gateway Pundit reported, the FBI confirmed the identity of Crooks. Photos were released of the 2022 high school graduate.
Per New York Post:
The 20-year-old man who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania Saturday was described by former classmates as a bullied loner with a penchant for hunting outfits and video games.
Thomas Matthew Crooks was killed by the Secret Service on Saturday evening after he opened fire at the Butler Farm Show grounds, grazing Trump and killing another attendee.
Crooks – who graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022 – was a loner who was “relentlessly” bullied, former classmate Jason Kohler told KDKA.
Crooks’ father, Matthew Crooks, declined to speak to CNN on Saturday night and said he needed to figure out “what the hell is going on.”
Stay tuned to The Gateway Pundit for further developments on the attempted Trump assassination.
Video below from the New York Post: