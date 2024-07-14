REPORT: Per Classmates, Trump Shooter Was “Outcast,” “Loner,” Bullied in High School – “Always Wore a Mask Even After COVID” (VIDEO)

According to former classmates of 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who attempted to assassinate President Trump on Saturday, described him as a “kid that was always alone” and was “bullied so much” for the things he wore, including “always [wearing] a mask even after COVID.”

Crooks was reportedly registered Republican but has donated to Democratic candidates. If there was a conspiracy to assassinate President Trump, they probably wouldn’t use a registered Democrat… Still, a motive has not been determined.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the FBI confirmed the identity of Crooks. Photos were released of the 2022 high school graduate.

Video from the New York Post: