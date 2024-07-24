REPORT: Democrats’ Swift Switch to Kamala Harris Appears Desperate, May Already be Backfiring

Democrats may end up regretting their decision to kick Joe Biden to the curb in favor of Kamala Harris.

They could end up going in to their Chicago convention with a candidate who polls even lower than Biden did.

And it’s not just that Harris is unpopular, it’s the way the party did this bait and switch move so quickly and with support only from power players rather than voters, who were basically disenfranchised.

Breitbart News reports:

Democrats’ abrupt and desperate move to ditch incumbent President Joe Biden as their 2024 presidential candidate and instead coronate Vice President Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket is already showing signs of backfiring on their party and playing right into GOP presidential nominee former President Donald Trump’s hands. First and foremost, the mad dash by Democrats over the past several weeks since the late June debate between Trump and Biden to force the reluctant-to-drop-out Biden out of the race severely weakened Biden’s standing to the point where he basically had no choice politically but to drop… The move has been so quick and swift, made in a frenzied panic by Democrats fearful of what the numbers were showing and the effect that a weak Biden would have on their down-ticket prospects, that the shift reeks of desperation… As this top-of-the-ticket move solidifies, and it becomes clearer and clearer that Democrats are now stuck with Harris—just as they were previously stuck with Biden—it begs the question: Did they make a critical mistake? The early evidence would suggest that, yes, they did.

Look at the polling numbers below. Some of them are shocking.

And what about this?

Barely 12 hours ago, leading writers of the New York Times rated Kamala Harris as the least electable of 10 possible Democratic nominees. Yet the selection process is already over. If Harris loses, as appears likelier than not, the party’s leaders will have much to explain. pic.twitter.com/xFowaJYUmH — Timur Kuran (@timurkuran) July 23, 2024

And now they are pretty much stuck with Harris. If they were to nominate someone else at their convention, they would be on their third nominee in a matter of weeks which would make them look like an absolute joke.