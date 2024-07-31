REPORT: Democrats Concerned Kamala Harris Can’t Defeat Trump in ‘Blue Wall’ States

Some Democrats are quietly expressing concern that Kamala Harris can’t beat Donald Trump in the ‘Blue Wall’ states.

Trump has shown that he can win in these states whereas Kamala Harris has never been tested. She dropped out of the 2020 race before a single vote was cast and has received the Democrat nomination in 2024 through coronation by party elites.

Harris also has little to no connection to the working class voters in these states who are suffering under the inflation created by the Biden/Harris administration.

Breitbart News has details:

Democrats Worry Donald Trump Will Overpower Harris in ‘Blue Wall’ States Former President Donald Trump’s appeal in the “Blue Wall” states might be too strong for Vice President Kamala Harris to overcome, Democrats indicated this week in fear of losing the presidential election. Seven states — Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and North Carolina — will decide the president, political experts believe. If Trump wins one or more of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, Harris’s chances of obtaining 270 electoral votes become narrower. “She’s done an amazing job not only uniting the base but exciting the base, but the key question right now is, can she appeal to the voters Democrats have always needed to put us over the top?” a Democrat strategist told the Hill of Harris’s challenges in the Midwest. “I think there is still some concern that she can do this.”… “Everything I’ve always heard is she doesn’t have that many relationships in Pennsylvania, and she hasn’t established any kind of identity here,” another Democrat strategist based in Pennsylvania acknowledged on Monday. “Obviously, it’s a very big difference with Joe Biden.”

Harris is already trying to backtrack on her earlier claim that she would ban fracking because she knows this could cost her Pennsylvania.

No amount of spin from @KamalaHarris or her mainstream media allies can hide the truth about her anti-energy radicalism: “There’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking…” https://t.co/SUbAVTyeNK pic.twitter.com/cDuV4FCBVJ — Will Hild (@WillHild) July 30, 2024

The people who live in these states know that Harris is going to be just more of the same failed policies. Voting for Trump is a vote for change.