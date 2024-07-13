REPORT: Conflict Between Jill Biden and Kamala Harris Might be Part of What’s Keeping Joe in the Race

There are rumors circulating that Joe Biden might be staying in the race because Jill Biden doesn’t want him to pass the torch to Kamala Harris.

It all goes back to the viral moment in the 2020 Democrat primary debate when Harris accused Joe of being a racist.

Jill has apparently never gotten over that and still harbors resentment.

The Daily Mail reports:

Jill Biden’s grudge against Kamala Harris REVEALED: Power-hungry first lady’s grudge is so deep that the only thing worse than Joe stepping down is the VP replacing him When Kamala Harris took to the stage during a Democratic primary debate before the 2020 election and implied that Joe Biden was racist, his wife, Jill’s, response was crystal clear. ‘Go f**k yourself,’ the then-future first lady vented, as she allegedly admitted during a conference call with supporters. … Now, political insiders have told DailyMail.com that Democratic advisors are struggling to push past the powerful role that Jill Biden’s loathing of Harris, 59, is playing in Joe’s resistance to pass the mantle to his VP as pressure ratchets up for him to step down as presidential candidate and allow another Democrat tackle Donald Trump. According to one former Democrat operative in Jill’s circle, the women’s long-seated animosity is ‘one hundred per cent’ part of Jill’s resistance to having her 81-year-old husband step aside.

It makes perfect sense, doesn’t it?

Ed Morrissey comments at Hot Air:

It certainly sounds plausible. That doesn’t make it accurate, of course, but it does have the virtue of fitting in with existing facts and providing some context for some really questionable choices by the Bidens, although it doesn’t entirely fit either. First off, it goes a long way to explaining why Biden chose to run for a second term at all, after promising four years ago that his first term would serve as a “bridge” to the next generation of leadership.

Plenty of people believe that Jill Biden’s desire to remain in the White House is behind all of this, so it’s not that far-fetched.