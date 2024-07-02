Rep. Victoria Spartz Charged With Bringing Gun Through Airport Security

U.S. Representative Victoria Spartz (R-IN) has been charged with bringing a firearm through airport security.

Spartz was charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor after bringing an unloaded .380-caliber firearm in her carry-on while going through security at Washington Dulles International Airport.

Rep. Spartz’s office told the press that Spartz accidentally carried an unloaded gun in the pocket of her suitcase while she was on her way to a meeting in Europe.

“Rep. Spartz was issued a citation and proceeded on her international flight,” shared Spartz’s office.

“U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz has been charged with a weapons violation at Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C.”https://t.co/GB4q0U7h7K — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) July 1, 2024

Per AP:

Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz has been charged with bringing a firearm through airport security, authorities said Monday. Spartz, 45, was charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor under Virginia law, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said Monday. A TSA spokesperson said officers detected an unloaded .380-caliber firearm in Spartz’s carry-on during passenger security screening on Friday at Washington Dulles International Airport. Her office said in a statement that Spartz mistakenly carried an unloaded handgun in the pocket of her suitcase while going through security on her way to a meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Parliamentary Assembly in Europe.

Rep. Spartz has been one of the few lawmakers in office willing to call out Attorney General Merrick Garland.

READ: