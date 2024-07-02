Rep. Victoria Spartz Charged With Bringing Gun Through Airport Security

U.S. Representative Victoria Spartz (R-IN) has been charged with bringing a firearm through airport security.

Spartz was charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor after bringing an unloaded .380-caliber firearm in her carry-on while going through security at Washington Dulles International Airport.

Rep. Spartz’s office told the press that Spartz accidentally carried an unloaded gun in the pocket of her suitcase while she was on her way to a meeting in Europe.

“Rep. Spartz was issued a citation and proceeded on her international flight,” shared Spartz’s office.

Rep. Spartz has been one of the few lawmakers in office willing to call out Attorney General Merrick Garland.

