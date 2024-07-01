REACTION to Supreme Court Ruling on Presidential Immunity – Mike Davis Rips Liberal Justices, “They Put Their Partisan Politics – Above Their Most Important Job, Protecting the Constitution” (VIDEO)

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled 6-3 that Trump has absolute immunity for his core Constitutional powers.
Former presidents are entitled to at least a presumption of immunity for their official acts.
The Supreme Court ruled there is no immunity for unofficial acts.
Jack Smith’s DC case against Trump will be delayed again as it bounces back down to the lower court to Judge Tanya Chutkan.
Attorney Mike Davis from the Article III Project weighed in on the historic decision on The War Room this morning. Davis ripped the leftist Trump deranged justices.
Mike Davis: When today for President Trump, the court 6:3 held that the President of the United States is immune from criminal prosecution for his official acts. This is one of the most consequential opinions to come out of the Supreme Court because if the Supreme Court did not rule the way it ruled today, they would destroy the presidency and therefore destroy our country.
The Chief Justice, John Roberts, wrote the opinion with the five conservative justices joining. Barrett joined most of it, but she didn’t join part of it. Justice Sotomayor wrote the dissent with the two liberal justices, Jackson and Kagan, joining her. There was also another dissent written.
I would say this, this should have been a nine to nothing decision because these three liberal justices to put their partisan politics and their Trump Derangement above their most important job, which is to follow the Constitution. And part of following the Constitution is protecting the presidency and therefore our country.
Do these liberal justices think that the Trump 47 Justice Department should prosecute President Obama for his extra judicial drone strike on two American citizens? Do these three liberal justices think that the Trump 47 Justice Department should prosecute President Biden for the migrant crime that he caused with his illegal mass parole of over 10 million illegal immigrants?