REACTION to Supreme Court Ruling on Presidential Immunity – Mike Davis Rips Liberal Justices, “They Put Their Partisan Politics – Above Their Most Important Job, Protecting the Constitution” (VIDEO)

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled 6-3 that Trump has absolute immunity for his core Constitutional powers.

Former presidents are entitled to at least a presumption of immunity for their official acts.

The Supreme Court ruled there is no immunity for unofficial acts.

Jack Smith’s DC case against Trump will be delayed again as it bounces back down to the lower court to Judge Tanya Chutkan.

Attorney Mike Davis from the Article III Project weighed in on the historic decision on The War Room this morning. Davis ripped the leftist Trump deranged justices.