Rapper 50 Cent Reacts to Trump Assassination Attempt: “I know the vibes, we are all in trouble now!” – Pays Tribute to Trump During Concert (VIDEO)

by

Rapper 50 Cent took to social media Saturday to declare his support for President Trump and warned “we are all in trouble now” following the failed attempt on Trump’s life in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Immediately after being shot on Saturday, Trump stood up and pumped his fist in the air in one of the most iconic moments in history. What a gangster!

It can be recalled that 50 Cent was shot nine times at point-blank range in an assassination attempt of his own in 2000.

The rapper opened up more on what it’s like to be targeted in an assassination attempt in a 2012 interview with Oprah:

50 related to Trump, sharing the iconic photo of Trump pumping his fist after the failed assassination attempt set to his hit “Many Men (Wish Death)” from his 2003 debut album “Get Rich or Die Tryin’.”

Many men lyrics:

Many men wish death upon me
Blood in my eye, dawg, and I can’t see
I’m tryin’ to be what I’m destined to be
And n*ggas tryin’ to take my life away (C’mon)

This morning, he also posted an edited version of his “Get Rich or Die Tryin’ album cover with Trump’s face on his.

Last night, he used this same image during a concert while performing “Many Men (Wish Death)” in Boston.

Of course, almost no media is reporting on this, and one outlet, Hot97, dishonestly claims that 50 Cent was trolling the President, not paying homage to him.

Watch below:

Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

