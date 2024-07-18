Joe Biden Falls Apart During Catastrophic BET Interview: “I , I named a, uh, the, uh, Secretary of Defense — The Black Man” (VIDEO)

Perhaps the toxic combination of dementia and casual racism will serve as the impetus for Democrats to finally cast Old Joe aside.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Joe Biden sat down for an interview and announced that he had given an interview to BET News stating that he would reconsider his decision to run if a doctor diagnosed him with a “medical condition.”

“If I had some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, if doctors came to me and said, you got this problem and that problem,” Biden told interviewer Ed Gordon.

But the interview quickly turned into a total catastrophe as Biden turned into a rambling mess with him stumbling constantly, forgetting names, and making disturbing remarks.

The worst part, though, was when he forgot the name of HIS OWN SECRETARY DEFENSE, simply calling him “the Black man” while fumbling over his words in front of Martin, who is Black.

“And so it’s all about treating people with dignity…Look at the heat I’m getting because I, I named a, uh, the, uh, secretary of defense — the Black man,” Biden stated.

The Secretary of Defense, of course, is Lloyd Austin.

BIDEN: "Look at the heat I'm getting because I, I named a, uh, the, uh, secretary of defense — the black man" pic.twitter.com/PJYzDznpIV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 18, 2024

In addition to forgetting Austin’s name, Biden made other stupefying claims to Martin. For example, he stated that the reason his support amongst young Black voters has cratered is that young Black voters aren’t focused “until after Labor Day.”

Blacks have a short attention span according to Biden.

Biden denies he's hemorrhaging support among black voters because "young blacks" aren't "focused until after Labor Day" pic.twitter.com/ilMiTjO3Tn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 18, 2024

Biden elaborated further with more racist garbage in an attempt to excuse his lagging support with the Black community, saying he cannot “go through the projects” and “Black neighborhoods on foot” anymore. Perhaps this is because of his party’s pro-criminal policies that are victimizing innocent Blacks?

Biden claims he's losing support among black voters because he can't "go through the projects" and "black neighborhoods on foot" anymore pic.twitter.com/y1Rd5xljEA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 18, 2024

If Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and Hakeem Jeffries do not take action now to force Biden off the ticket, when will it ever happen?