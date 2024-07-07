PURE EVIL: Kamala Harris Warns that President Trump Will Jail His Political Oppenents — She Actually Said This!

In a recent speech at the 2024 Essence Festival of Culture, Kamala Harris issued a stark warning about the potential return of former President Donald Trump to office.

She painted a picture of a dystopian future where Trump would use his power to jail political opponents and strip away women’s rights.

However, what is most striking about her speech is not the content itself but the palpable irony and projection it contains. The Democrats, under the leadership of Biden and Harris herself, have been guilty of exactly what they accuse their opponents of.

“This is probably the most significant election of our lifetime. We have said it every four years, but this one is it. We are looking at an election that will take place in 122 days,” Kamala said.

“On one side, you have the former President who is running to become President again. He has openly talked about his admiration for dictators and his intention to be a dictator on day one. He has also expressed his intention to weaponize the Department of Justice against his political enemies and has proudly spoken about taking away from the women of America the fundamental right to make decisions about their own bodies.”

“Last week, sadly, the press has not covered it as much as they should, in proportion to the seriousness of what just happened when the United States Supreme Court essentially told this individual, who has been convicted of 34 felonies, that he will be immune from essentially the activity he has told us he is prepared to engage in if he gets back into the White House,” Kamala added.

Under the direction of Attorney General Merrick Garland, the Biden regime charged former President Donald Trump with 91 felony counts across four separate cases in the past two years.

As of now, he has been found guilty on 34 counts in the New York hush-money case, leaving 57 charges still pending in the other three cases.

​If Trump were to be found guilty on all 91 counts across all four cases and receive maximum sentences, the cumulative potential prison time could theoretically exceed 700 years.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) disclosed a meticulously detailed timeline during a House Judiciary Committee hearing last month, casting a glaring spotlight on a concerted effort between the Biden regime and key prosecutors to undermine former President Donald Trump.

The committee convened to dissect the political motivations behind Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s legal actions against Trump.

