PURE EVIL: Kamala Harris Warns that President Trump Will Jail His Political Oppenents — She Actually Said This!

In a recent speech at the 2024 Essence Festival of Culture, Kamala Harris issued a stark warning about the potential return of former President Donald Trump to office.
She painted a picture of a dystopian future where Trump would use his power to jail political opponents and strip away women’s rights.
However, what is most striking about her speech is not the content itself but the palpable irony and projection it contains. The Democrats, under the leadership of Biden and Harris herself, have been guilty of exactly what they accuse their opponents of.
“This is probably the most significant election of our lifetime. We have said it every four years, but this one is it. We are looking at an election that will take place in 122 days,” Kamala said.
“On one side, you have the former President who is running to become President again. He has openly talked about his admiration for dictators and his intention to be a dictator on day one. He has also expressed his intention to weaponize the Department of Justice against his political enemies and has proudly spoken about taking away from the women of America the fundamental right to make decisions about their own bodies.”
“Last week, sadly, the press has not covered it as much as they should, in proportion to the seriousness of what just happened when the United States Supreme Court essentially told this individual, who has been convicted of 34 felonies, that he will be immune from essentially the activity he has told us he is prepared to engage in if he gets back into the White House,” Kamala added.
TONE DEAF: Kamala claims this will be “the most significant election of our lifetime” because one side might “weaponize the Department of Justice against his political enemies” pic.twitter.com/XyGpJU3uak
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 6, 2024
Under the direction of Attorney General Merrick Garland, the Biden regime charged former President Donald Trump with 91 felony counts across four separate cases in the past two years.
As of now, he has been found guilty on 34 counts in the New York hush-money case, leaving 57 charges still pending in the other three cases.
If Trump were to be found guilty on all 91 counts across all four cases and receive maximum sentences, the cumulative potential prison time could theoretically exceed 700 years.
Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) disclosed a meticulously detailed timeline during a House Judiciary Committee hearing last month, casting a glaring spotlight on a concerted effort between the Biden regime and key prosecutors to undermine former President Donald Trump.
The committee convened to dissect the political motivations behind Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s legal actions against Trump.
Per the House Judiciary Committee’s webpage:
“On April 4, 2023, after campaigning on his experience in investigating President Trump and in response to intense pressure from left-wing activists, Bragg charged President Trump with 34 felony counts for falsifying business records. Falsifying business records is ordinarily a misdemeanor subject to a two-year statute of limitations, which would have expired long ago. While Bragg is systematically downgrading most felonies in Manhattan to misdemeanors, he used a novel and untested legal theory—previously declined by federal prosecutors—to upgrade the charges against President Trump to felonies. Bragg’s case against President Trump has beset by due process and procedural irregularities.”
During the hearing, Rep. Andy Biggs presented this timeline as evidence of an orchestrated collusion between the Biden regime and prosecutors to take down Trump:
September 9, 2022: Biden made a divisive comment about ensuring Trump does not become president again, which many interpret as a call to action against Trump’s political future.
November 7, 2022: Trump teases a major announcement, hinting at his potential run in the 2024 election.
November 15, 2022: Trump officially announces his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race.
November 18, 2022: Key events unfold that suggest a coordinated effort to target Trump:
- Matthew Colangelo, Joe Biden’s third-highest-ranking DOJ official, resigns and within days, joins Bragg’s office, a move that raises numerous eyebrows regarding its propriety and timing.
- On the same day, Attorney General Merrick Garland appoints Jack Smith to oversee federal cases against Trump in a move that coincides suspiciously with other developments.
- Nathan Wade, linked to another prosecutor targeting Trump, spends extensive time at the White House, further implicating direct connections.
December 2, 2022: Matthew Colangelo decided to join the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, starting his new position on December 5.
Several individuals close to former President Donald Trump have been indicted or imprisoned as a result of actions by Biden’s Gestapo Department of Justice (DOJ). Notable figures include Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Peter Navarro, Steve Bannon, Jeffrey Clark, Kenneth Chesebro, Michael Roman, Sidney Powell, and hundreds more.
The Department of Justice is also targeting The Gateway Pundit.
As many of you know, on April 24, 2024, TGP Communications, the parent company of The Gateway Pundit, made the decision to seek protection under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the Southern District of Florida.
The parent company of this website, The Gateway Pundit, made this decision as a result of the numerous progressive liberal lawfare attacks against this media outlet.
This was not an admission of fault or culpability; rather, it is a commonly accepted means to reorganize and consolidate litigation when attacks are coming from all sides.
We can confirm that the Joe Biden and Merrick Garland Department of Justice have intervened in our Chapter 11 case.
According to our source, the Department of Justice influenced the trustee assigned to our case and is pressuring this man to make sure our Chapter 11 efforts fail.
