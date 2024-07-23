Signs of Life? Joe Biden Seen for the First Time in Nearly a Week, Exits Motorcade, Mumbles Incoherently at Reporters (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden was seen for the first time in nearly a week on Tuesday.

Biden *allegedly* tested negative for Covid on Tuesday after isolating at his Rehoboth Beach house for 6 days.

The 81-year-old shuffled out of his motorcade and mumbled incoherently to reporters as he headed to the White House.

“Can Harris beat Trump?” a reporter shouted.

This is Biden’s first public appearance since the Obama-Pelosi-backed coup to force him off the ballot.

WATCH:

“Why did you drop out, Mr. President?! Why did you drop out of the election?” a reporter shouted after Biden landed at Joint Base Andrews.

WATCH:

The public has been demanding proof of life after Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race with an announcement on X on Sunday.

Joe Biden has no public events scheduled for Tuesday.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.