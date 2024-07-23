Signs of Life? Joe Biden Seen for the First Time in Nearly a Week, Exits Motorcade, Mumbles Incoherently at Reporters (VIDEO)

Joe Biden was seen for the first time in nearly a week on Tuesday.

Biden *allegedly* tested negative for Covid on Tuesday after isolating at his Rehoboth Beach house for 6 days.

The 81-year-old shuffled out of his motorcade and mumbled incoherently to reporters as he headed to the White House.

“Can Harris beat Trump?” a reporter shouted.

This is Biden’s first public appearance since the Obama-Pelosi-backed coup to force him off the ballot.

pic.twitter.com/lPUGnF0C5e — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 23, 2024

“Why did you drop out, Mr. President?! Why did you drop out of the election?” a reporter shouted after Biden landed at Joint Base Andrews.

pic.twitter.com/XDMdcdSTPk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 23, 2024

The public has been demanding proof of life after Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race with an announcement on X on Sunday.

Joe Biden has no public events scheduled for Tuesday.