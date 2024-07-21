Pro-Trump Super PAC HAMMERS Kamala Harris in Brutal Ad After Biden Drops Out of 2024 Race (VIDEO)

Joe Biden dropped out of the Presidential race on Sunday and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.” Biden said on X.

Pro-Trump super PAC MAGA Inc. wasted no time and released a brutal ad attacking Kamala Harris and accused her of covering up Joe Biden’s mental decline.

This is the first ad MAGA Inc. has dropped in several months. They put all the blame on Kamala Harris and said she owns the failures of the Biden Admin.

The attack ad also blasted Harris for abandoning the southern border. After all, Kamala is the ‘border czar’ and did nothing to stop the invasion of more than 15 million illegal aliens.

A few highlights from the ad:

“Kamala was in on it. She covered up Joe’s obvious mental decline,” the narrator said in the attack ad.

(Kamala speaking) “Our President is in good shape, good health, tireless, vibrant and I have no doubt about the strength of the work we have done.”

“Look what she got done, a border invasion, runaway inflation, the American dream dead. They created this mess. They know Kamala owns this failed record.”

Watch:

Kamala was in on it. She covered up Joe’s obvious mental decline. Kamala knew Joe couldn’t do the job, so she did it. Look what she got done: a border invasion, runaway inflation, the American Dream dead. pic.twitter.com/H3Oyew0ug9 — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) July 21, 2024

President Trump took to Truth Social in response to Biden dropping out of the Presidential race.