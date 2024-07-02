Pro-Biden Social Media Influencer Calls to ASSASSINATE TRUMP — Campaign RESPONDS | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

by

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: “Take All of Them Out” Zoomer Biden Superfan Tweets About Military Offing Trump and Supreme Court Justices Following Immunity Ruling – Trump Campaign Responds (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 2: BREAKING: TRUMP WINS! Supreme Court Rules 6-3 on Presidential Immunity – “Court holds that a former president has absolute immunity for his core constitutional powers”

ARTICLE 3: Kamala Harris Lies About Trump on X, Gets Fact-Checked by ‘Community Notes’, Brutally Called Out by Musk: ‘Lying on This Platform Doesn’t Work Anymore’

ARTICLE 4: BREAKING: Trump Responds to Historic Supreme Court Ruling on Presidential Immunity

ARTICLE 5: Biden Camp Responds to SCOTUS Immunity Ruling with Unhinged Statement Attacking Trump

 Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

Photo of author
Elijah Shaffer

You can email Elijah Shaffer here, and read more of Elijah Shaffer's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.